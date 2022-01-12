Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection hits Nintendo Switch next month

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, and the launch date isn't too far away.

After being rumored to be coming to the Switch late last year, Nintendo and Ubisoft have made it official with a new trailer and a release date of February 17, announced on Ubisoft's press site (via Nintendo Life).

This collection isn't new, as it was originally launched for the Xbox One, the PS4 and PC. It's not even the first Assassin's Creed title brought to the Switch (those were AC III and AC: Rebel Collection). But bringing The Ezio Collection to the Switch means it's accessible to a whole new audience of gamers, who will also be able to play it both at home or on the go.

Ubisoft is also promising some Switch-specific upgrades. Ubisoft said that the Collection has been enhanced with support for "handheld mode, HD Rumble, touchscreen interface, and an optimized HUD for the Switch." We can't imagine this will change the way you stalk your prey in-game much, but it's good to see that this is a port with some thought put into it.

As a reminder, the Ezio Collection brings together all the games starring Italian assassin Ezio Auditore: Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations; plus all DLC released for those games and two short films starring the character: Lineage and Embers.

Unfortunately, the unique multiplayer modes that were part of the original Brotherhood and Revelations titles aren't included in this package. This is a dedicated single-player-only assassination experience.

Some additional bad news is how large the collection is in terms of storage. It'll take up 35GB of room on your Switch, with only Assassin's Creed II playable via a game card without downloading anything extra.

Given that the default storage on the base Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite is only 32GB, you'll definitely need an SD card to have enough room. The Nintendo Switch OLED has 64GB of onboard storage, which means you won't necessarily have to buy extra storage, but that's still a lot of space to take up. We've got a guide to the best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch if you need a hand choosing one.

Although these titles are over ten years old now, they're still a lot of fun. Check back soon to see if the Ezio Collection on Switch makes it onto our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games.