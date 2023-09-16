Asia Cup Final live stream 2023: How to watch India vs Sri Lanka online

India go into the Asia Cup final 2023 as favourites against Sri Lanka. When the sides met in the Super Fours, India won by 41 runs. Rain delays and interruptions have been a recurring feature of this year's Asia Cup, and the match can spill over to a reserve day on Monday if the game cannot be completed on Sunday.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch an India vs Sri Lanka live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

This was not the final that the wider cricketing world perhaps wanted. That was India vs Pakistan. The world will have to wait a little longer. Or maybe a lot longer: in 16 editions of the competition there has yet to be one.

Contrastingly, India vs Sri Lanka used to be the regular final. The 1st edition of the Asia Cup was decided purely on a round robin basis (and ended with India and Sri Lanka as the top two) and India did not compete in the second edition having fallen out with hosts Sri Lanka. But from the third to the 10th Asia Cups the only time the final was not India against Sri Lanka was the seventh when Sri Lanka took on Pakistan instead. However, this will be the first India and Sri Lanka final since that edition in 2010.

In their previous clashes, India have won four to Sri Lanka’s three. Overall, India have won seven Asia Cups to Sri Lanka’s six. Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup winners. They won in 2022 when the competition was held as a T20 one. The last time the competition was a 50-over version, in 2018, the winners were India.

Here's everything you need to know to see India v Sri Lanka live streams from anywhere and watch Asia Cup Final 2023 wherever you are in the world.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka for free

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 Asia Cup is streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, selected games will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Indian service, such as Hotstar, you'd select India from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the India vs Sri Lanka live stream.

India vs Sri Lanka live streams by country

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the 2023 Asia Cup on ESPN Plus. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $9.99 a month.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more boxing, plus the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Asia Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can also watch the ICC Cricket World Cup, Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the UK can catch the India vs Sri Lanka live stream on TNT Sports, which is BT Sport by a different name. The TNT Sports website is the place to go to watch online, but you'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kayo Sports is where you can watch Fox Sports and the Asia Cup. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. It costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2023 Asia Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription.

Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, and Star Sports Select 1.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

All games will begin at 3pm IST.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the Asia Cup live stream wherever you are are.