Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven kick-off their Champions League 23/24 campaigns under the lights at the Emirates Stadium. A good start is crucial for these teams as Europa League winners Sevilla are also in Group B — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs PSV live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arsenal vs PSV live stream takes place on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sept. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

Arsenal return to European club football’s top competition for the first time since the 2016/2017 season. They have consistently progressed beyond the group stages in the past and will be expecting to do the same once more. The Gunners are unbeaten so far in the Premier League, notching up 4 wins and 1 draw in their opening five matches, so will be confident ahead of this meeting with PSV.

The Dutch side will be similarly upbeat as they sit atop the Eredivisie after beating NEC Nijmegen 4-0 at the weekend. PSV had to navigate the qualifying rounds to make it to the group stage of the Champions League, knocking out SK Sturm Gratz and Rangers. Forward Luuk De Jong will be the north Londoner’s main concern. The former Newcastle man has already bagged four goals and three assists in PSV’s opening four league matches.

These clubs are fairly familiar with each other, having met in the Champions League on six previous occasions. The score stands at two wins for Arsenal, one for PSV and three draws. The last time they met was in the last 16 in 2006/2007 when PSV won the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Below, we’ve got all the details you need to watch Arsenal vs PSV wherever you are. Plus, don’t miss a single CL game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere.

How to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs PSV live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs PSV live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) as the Arsenal vs PSV live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

How to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

How to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

How to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs PSV live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

