Apple mixed reality headset could be delayed again — and software might be the cause

We’ve been hearing rumors of Apple’s mixed reality headset for a while, many of which involve delays to the headset’s reported release schedule. Unfortunately there’s news of another possible delay, which may push the headset’s release back to late 2023.

According to analyst (opens in new tab) Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may end up pushing back the release of the headset again — this time thanks to software-related issues. Most recent reports suggested that the headset would arrive sometime in early 2023, likely the second quarter. This news means that we may see the device pushed back to the latter half of the year.

(6/8)My latest survey indicates that the mass shipment schedule of Apple's MR headset may delay to 2H23 because of software-related issues (vs. the previous estimate of 2Q23).December 4, 2022 See more

Much of Kuo’s Twitter thread focuses on the impact a delay would have on related industries, and doesn’t specify what the software issues in question could be. But the main takeaway here is that a software problem (or problems) could see the Apple headset pushed back yet again. That software is reportedly called xrOS , according to the latest rumors.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about the Apple headset being delayed. Some had suggested that the headset could make its debut at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference back in June — only to be pushed back to either late 2022 or early 2023.

In fact, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman (opens in new tab) claims the Apple mixed reality headset has been in the works since 2015. The original plan was apparently to launch in 2021, though this obviously didn’t happen for one reason or another.

Kuo claims that Apple had a January 2023 launch event lined up to unveil the Apple headset, but it’s unclear whether this will be delayed as well. But Kuo has warned Apple isn’t likely to announce a product of this magnitude too far in advance, because doing so would give its competitors time to copy and mimic Apple’s own idea.

The only question is when will we see the headset launch? Late 2023 could mean anything from July to December, and we will no doubt have a bunch of product launches in that time — including the annual iPhone launch around September. We also have to consider that WWDC is in early June, and Gurman claims (opens in new tab) it will have a heavy focus on VR and AR apps.

If that’s the case, then Apple is going to need to reveal something to explain what’s going on. Though whether this is a full-blown headset reveal or not is another matter. We’ll just have to see how this plays out over the coming months.