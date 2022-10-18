Apple just killed the Apple TV HD

The arrival of a new Apple TV 4K 2022 — and its lower starting price — means the exit of another low-cost version of Apple's set-top box. The Apple TV HD is no more.

The Apple TV HD had been the entry-level model in Apple's lineup, providing a less expensive alternative to the Apple TV 4K. Essentially, the different Apple TV models offered the same basic features, with the chief differences being that 4K model could provide higher-resolution streaming while also supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The HD model could only stream at 1080p resolution with support for SDR.

For some shoppers — particularly those without 4K TV sets — the $149 Apple TV HD feature set was enough, especially if it meant a $30 discount from the 4K version.

But after Apple reshuffled its product lineup today (October 18), adding the iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 along with new Apple TV models, the Apple TV HD is no longer available via the company's online store. The absence makes sense — one of the biggest features the new Apple TV 4K introduces is a lower price tag. With a starting price of $129/£149/AU$219, the 64GB version of the Apple TV 4K now costs less than the Apple TV HD's old price.

There is a trade-off, though. The $129 version of the Apple TV 4K lacks an Ethernet port so you'll be streaming entirely over Wi-Fi. For the reliability of an Ethernet connection, you'd have to pay up for the $149/£149/AU$249 version, which matches the Apple TV HD's old starting price.

The Apple TV HD may no longer be available through Apple, but you can find it through other retailers. Best Buy (opens in new tab) continues to sell the HD model, for instance, though at the old $149 price. At the cost, you'd be better off springing for one of the newer 4K models.

And that'd actually be our advice if you're in the market for a new Apple TV — pick up one of the 4K models, even if you don't yet have a TV that can support the higher resolution streaming. Chances are you will eventually upgrade to a 4K TV — our guide to the best 4K TVs can help you find the right set — and when you do, your Apple TV won't need an upgrade as well.

As to which Apple TV 4K model to get, stay tuned for our review of Apple's latest set-top boxes for buying advice. Though Apple changed so little outside of the price that we believe it will likely keep its spot in our best streaming devices list.