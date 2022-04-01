Apple just fixed iOS 15.4 battery drain — update your iPhone now

Apple is rolling out a new update that is designed to fix the battery drain problems that some users reported after updating their iPhone to iOS 15.4.

Around two weeks ago Apple released the iOS 15.4 update. While it added a host of new features including the useful ability to unlock your device with Face ID even when wearing a mask, as well as a gender-neutral voice for Siri, a clutch of users reported battery issues after downloading and installing the update.

Apple did respond to these complaints noting that “it’s normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.” Essentially Apple was telling users to tolerate reduced battery capacity for a couple of days and then the problem should automatically fix itself. However, a quick search of social media and you’ll find plenty of iPhone owners still complaining that their device’s battery has never recovered and continues to drain frustratingly fast.

It would seem that Apple’s original advice was designed to buy the company some time, rather than being viewed as a final solution. Thankfully, the new iOS 15.4.1 update is now live and battery drain is one of the issues it tackles. So, if you’ve been experiencing battery problems since upgrading to iOS 15.4 then you’ll definitely want to get this update downloaded as soon as possible.

This battery drain fix is not the only reason that you should update your device to iOS 15.4.1 at the first opportunity. The update also contains some security fixes that are vitally important to avoid having your personal data compromised. Apple has identified a few vulnerabilities that could be exploited by the nefarious sort, so make sure to protect yourself by getting your device updated to the latest version of the iOS operating system right now.

Updating your iPhone is a super straightforward process, just head over to the Settings app and navigate to the General tab. Then in the top section you should see a submenu labelled Software Update. Click this and your device will perform a search for any new updates available to download. If iOS 15.4.1 doesn’t appear, then your device has likely automatically installed the update.