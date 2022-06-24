Apple Back to School promo is live — how to get $150 gift card

School may be out for the summer, but back to school sales are starting now. Kicking things off is the Apple Back to School sale promo, which is one of the rare sales offered by the Apple Store.

Currently, students and educators will get a $150 Apple gift card with select Mac purchases (opens in new tab) or a $100 gift card with select iPad purchases (opens in new tab). Previously, Apple has offered free AirPods or Beats headphones with purchase for their back-to-school promo, but this year the Apple gift card has made a comeback.

Back to school season is here! Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac will get up to a $150 gift card for free. Alternatively, purchase select iPads and you'll get a $100 gift card. The gift card can be spent on anything at the Apple Store and it's in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $100 off select Macs and iPads.

This isn't the first time Apple has offered a free gift card with purchase during a back-to-school sales event, but we're pretty excited about this year's promo. Don't get us wrong, offering a pair of some of the best wireless earbuds for free was great, but a gift card means you can save on any Apple product you choose.

This is one of the most anticipated Apple sales of the year, as it's the only time you'll see discounts across a large range of Apple's products (other than Black Friday.) The back-to-school sale is a yearly tradition from Apple that has been running since the summer of 2006.

If you're not a student or an educator, you unfortunately can't claim the free gift card, but that doesn't mean there aren't any deals to be had on Apple products. Make sure to check out our list of the best Apple deals and Apple Store promo codes to see where you can save.