AMD Big Navi won't kill RX 5700 — here's the proof

With Big Navi – AMD’s rival to the Nvidia RTX 3000 series – just around the corner, as well as GPUs for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to produce, the company is certainly busy. As a result, rumors have been growing that AMD’s current top line of PC GPUs are not long for this world.

It turns out that’s not true, and AMD has no immediate plans to pull the plug on the RX 5700 cards. “We are continuing to produce the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, which deliver exceptional 1440p gaming experiences,” an AMD spokesperson told our sister site Tom’s Hardware. “We will continue to respond to market demand.”

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Toms Guide and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Market demand will, in part, depend on how AMD prices its upcoming Big Navi cards. Much of the appeal of AMD’s existing graphics cards is that they offer similar — and in some cases, better — performance than Nvidia’s RTX 2000 series, at a more competitive price.

While Nvidia has beaten AMD to the punch with its new RTX 3000 series cards, the one thing they most certainly are not is cheap. The RTX 3070 starts at $499, with the 3080 costing $699 and RTX 3090 coming in at $1,499. If AMD’s Big Navi is able to significantly undercut the price while offering solid performance, it’s hard to see too much demand for the existing RX 5700, unless it's also significantly reduced in price..

Expectations are already at fever pitch for Big Navi, with one leak revealing that the GPU has the potential to be 40 to 50% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, with two clusters of compute units for a total of 72. That should translate to impressive performance, though of course a lot depends on how well optimized the drivers end up being when it comes down to actual real-world gameplay.

All will be revealed on October 28 when AMD says it will officially unveil all the details of its new GPU, with its Zen 3 CPUs being introduced 20 days earlier. Despite maintaining production of the RX 5700 cards and working on components for next-generation consoles, AMD is apparently not anticipating the same kind of stock shortages that have plagued Nvidia. We shall see.