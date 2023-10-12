Amazon Freevee just got over 1,000 hours of free TV shows and movies — here’s what’s coming

Amazon Freeve is currently the best free streaming service out there and with this latest update, it just got even better.

In a press release , the BBC and Amazon announced five new free streaming channels that will be available to watch starting next week on Tuesday, October 17. Combined, these five channels will add over 1,000 hours of free TV shows and movies — adding to the thousands of hours you already get from Freevee.



Here are the five BBC channels coming to Freevee:

BBC Comedy: This channel promises hundreds of hours of comedy featuring acclaimed actors Catherine Tate, Stephen Fry, and Hugh Laurie in talk shows, stand-up, sketch shows and more.

This channel promises hundreds of hours of comedy featuring acclaimed actors Catherine Tate, Stephen Fry, and Hugh Laurie in talk shows, stand-up, sketch shows and more. BBC Gameshows: If you’ve ever watched British television, you’ll have likely experienced the greatness that is British game shows. The best episodes are usually celebrity episodes and there will be plenty on this free streaming channel.

If you’ve ever watched British television, you’ll have likely experienced the greatness that is British game shows. The best episodes are usually celebrity episodes and there will be plenty on this free streaming channel. BBC Sci-Fi: With over 200+ hours of mind-bending science fiction, this channel includes interstellar comedies, sci-fi panel shows, supernatural teen dramas, and more.

With over 200+ hours of mind-bending science fiction, this channel includes interstellar comedies, sci-fi panel shows, supernatural teen dramas, and more. BBC Travel: Celebrity hosts from Stephen Fry to Ewan McGregor take you to diverse destinations across the globe on this channel.

Celebrity hosts from Stephen Fry to Ewan McGregor take you to diverse destinations across the globe on this channel. Silent Witness/New Tricks: This channel exclusively shows episodes of the hit British crime dramas Silent Witness and New Tricks. If you’re someone who binge-watches shows like Law and Order, this is probably the channel for you.

Personally, I’m looking forward to spending time on BBC Comedy — you had me at Hugh Laurie — and BBC Gameshows. While some of my favorite game shows from networks like Channel 4 will be absent from this free TV channel, I’m hoping to still get episodes from The Weakest Link and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, two of my favorite British game shows.

Analysis: Amazon Freevee keeps getting better

Amazon Freevee was already an appealing reason to ditch paid streaming services for free options. It’s available on a ton of devices, from the best TVs to the best streaming devices and it has a ton of great content. In addition to these new BBC channels, Freevee added 23 new free channels — 12 MGM channels and 11 Warner Bros. Discovery channels — back in June and already had hit shows like Lost, Desperate Housewives and Mad Men for viewers to enjoy.

But one of the best reasons to pick Freevee remains its stable of interesting, enjoyable original shows, including the hilarious Jury Duty and Primo which debuted earlier this year. That’s something that other free streaming ad-supported television (FAST) networks simply don’t offer.

So with the best streaming services raising their prices, Freevee now looks more appealing than ever. Hopefully, it can continue to build on its great content library and maybe even add some additional BBC content soon. Personally, I’d love to see season 1 of Good Omens — an Amazon/BBC co-production — get added to Freevee in the near future.