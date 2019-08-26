Act Fast: Save $50 on Latest iPad Air at Walmart

On the heels of reports about Apple's upcoming new iPads, Walmart's Summer Clearance event is picking up steam. For a limited time, the big box retailer has one of the industry's best tablets on sale for a great price.

Currently, Walmart has the latest 256GB model 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air on sale for $599. Normally priced at $649, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration of the tablet.

It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen all summer. Amazon also has the same model iPad on sale for the same price.

Apple 10.5" iPad Air 2019 (256GB): was $649 now $599 @ Walmart

The 2019 Apple iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and is powered by an A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, the iPad Air lives up to its name. Grab it now for an all-time low price.

View Deal

The iPad Air packs a 10.5-inch Retina display, a fast A12 Bionic processor, an 8MP rear camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera.

In sister site Laptop Mag's Apple iPad Air 2019 review, they loved its beautiful Retina display, fast A12 Bionic chip, and long-lasting battery. Despite its lack of 2nd-gen Apple Pencil support, Laptop Mag gave the iPad Air an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

It's the Editor's Choice everyday tablet that's will suit anyone looking for great tablet experience.

In lab tests, the iPad Air's Retina display beat the tablet average, producing 132 percent of the sRGB spectrum. It also scored above the 9.7-inch iPad's 119 percent rating.

In terms of performance, on Geekbench 4, the new iPad Air scored a solid 11,472. It bests the performance of the 5,983 performance score of the A10 Fusion chip-powered 9.7-inch iPad.

As for battery life, the iPad Air took 11 hours and 54 minutes to tap out. That beats the 10:16 tablet average. By comparison, its battery lasted almost 2 hours longer than the 9.7-inch iPad (10:07)

The iPad Air's brilliant display, long battery life, and lightning-speed performance puts some of the best laptops out there to shame.

With optional Apple Smart Keyboard and 1st gen Apple Pencil support, the 2019 iPad Air makes for a great portable PC.

As with all Apple deals, you'll want to act fast to score this iPad Air for a stellar price.