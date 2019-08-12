Act Fast: $180 Off LG Gaming Monitors

It's a good day for cash-strapped PC gamers. In addition to the Best Buy gaming PC sale, Amazon is discounting a handful of LG gaming monitors.

The retailer is taking up to $180 off select LG monitors with prices starting at $115.99. That's one of the best sales we've seen on LG gaming monitors. It includes 24- to 34-inch gaming monitors, many of which offer fast 1ms response times.

LG 24" 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $157 now $115 @ Amazon

The LG 24MP59G-P boasts a 1ms response time to reduce blurring and ghosting when playing games. Its Black Stabilizer mode senses dark scenes and helps make them brighter, so you can find enemies easier. It's $41 off. View Deal

LG 34" 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $400 now $249 @ Amazon

This LG Monitor supports HDR10 and features FreeSync technology to eliminate tearing and stuttering. Its 21:9 UltraWide aspect ratio delivers a premium viewing experience whether you're streaming movies or gaming. For a limited time, it's $150 off.View Deal

LG 32" 4K Gaming Monitor: was $500 now $319 @ Amazon

With its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display, FreesSync technology, and advanced gaming features, the 32-inch LG 32UD60 monitor delivers an immersive gaming experience. It's $181 off its normal retail price.View Deal

As part of its sale, Amazon has the LG 34WK650-W 34-inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $249.99. Normally priced at $400, that's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming monitor.

It features a 21:9 aspect ratio with 2560 x 1080 resolution, HDR10, and FreeSync support. Combined with its massive panel, it's a great monitor for gaming or watching movies.

Amazon's one-day sale ends on August 13 at 2:59am ET, so act fast to score a PC monitor on the cheap.