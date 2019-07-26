Act Fast: Amazon Has Every iPad Pro on Sale

After an epic month of Apple deals, Amazon wants to close off July with one of the best iPad Pro deals we've seen to date.

Currently, Amazon is taking from $149 to $299 off all current-gen iPad Pro models. It's not uncommon to find sweeping discounts on Apple's iPad Pros, but it is rare to see the base models get generous price cuts. (They're usually just $49 to $99 off).

However, today's sale drops the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (64GB) down to just $649.99. That's $149 off and cheaper than it was on Prime Day.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: was $799 now $699.99 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet. It packs Apple's A12X Bionic chip, which smokes not only competing tablets, but certain laptops as well. All models are on sale, but the base 64GB model is now the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

Apple 12-inch iPad Pro: was $1,249 now $974.99 @ Amazon

Want a bigger display? The 12-inch iPad Pro is Apple's premiere tablet. Its performance is similar to that of the 11-inch model (they share the same specs), but the 12-inch iPad gives you more display real estate and a 2732‑by‑2048 resolution. It's just $25 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

It's worth noting that there are no major performance differences between the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. They both sport Apple's new A12X Bionic chip paired with an M12 coprocessor. Both of them crush the competition and are even capable of outperforming certain laptops.

The only difference is with regards to display size. Whereas the 11-inch iPad offers 2388 x 1668 resolution, the 12.9-inch model has a 2732 x 2048 resolution. As a result, the 12.9-inch model might be better suited for multitasking and for doubling as a laptop replacement (when paired with Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch Smart Keyboard Folio).

If those prices are still too rich for your blood, the 2019 iPad Air is still at its lowest price to date ($469), whereas the new iPad Mini is also on sale for $384 (although it's been as cheap as $339 earlier in the year).

Meanwhile, Best Buy has its own epic Apple sale. It's taking up to $600 off all Apple MacBook Pros and students can save an extra $100 off.