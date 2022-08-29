There’s a new lighter PS5 — but it’s only in one country so far

Buyers have spotted a new, lighter model of the PS5 in the wild, according to website Press Start (opens in new tab) (via GamesRadar). PS5 model CFI-1200 is reportedly now on sale in Australia, but also showed up in Japanese retailer listings yesterday (opens in new tab).

Based on the site’s report, the new CFI-1200 models of the PS5 weigh less than the original launch systems. The new all-digital edition PS5 weighs 7.4 pounds, while the standard PS5 with a disc drive now weighs 8.5 pounds. The launch PS5 digital and standard models weighed 8.6 and 9.9 pounds, respectively. To put things into perspective, the new standard PS5 weighs less than the original all-digital model.

This is the second time Sony has reduced the weight of the PS5. Incidentally enough, Press Start (opens in new tab) (which is an Australian site) also spotted the last new PS5 model (CFI-1102A) in 2021. This model, which eventually came out worldwide, shaved about 1.6 ounces off of the original console’s weight. The most noticeable change came to the screw that attaches the base stand to the console. In the newer model, buyers can adjust this screw by hand rather than requiring a screwdriver.

Website Press Start posted photos of the reportedly new PS5 model. (Image credit: Press Start)

At present, it’s unclear what Sony did to make this newer PS5 model lighter. Last year, the Tokyo-based company changed the home console’s heatsink in order to reduce its weight. Though some folks, such as YouTuber Austin Evans (opens in new tab), were concerned that the new heatsink could cause overheating issues, no widespread reports of PS5s overheating ever cropped up.

This latest news comes on the heels of Sony's announcement that it would increase the PS5’s price in select global markets — one of which is Australia. Countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, China, Canada and Mexico are also affected. The only country to not see a PS5 price increase is the United States. As Senior Editor Marshall Honorof wrote in an op-ed, this PS5 price hike is part of a worrying trend. The trend in question began with the Meta Quest 2, which also saw a price hike two years after its launch, without offering any kind of upgrades.

Although Japan is reportedly getting the new PS5 model on September 15 (based on retailer listings), it's unclear when the updated console will arrive in other markets. If Japan and Australia are anything to go by, then the wait might not be very long.

As always, we’ll keep you updated when new models become available in the U.S. and the UK. In the meantime, be sure to bookmark our PS5 restock page to find out when the ever-elusive PS5 is available to purchase.