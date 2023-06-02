9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple, Max and more (June 2-4)

June is off to a hot start, with a sizzling mix of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus, Max and other top streaming services .

At the top of the weekend watch list is the Ted Lasso season 3 finale , which may or may not be the series finale of the Apple TV Plus series. For now, say goodbye to the ever-optimistic coach and his band of lovable underdogs as if it were the last time you see them before you rewatch the series. For a different uplifting sports story, check out the LeBron James biopic Shooting Stars.

In TV premieres, the controversial showbiz drama The Idol finally hits the screen, as does Manifest season 4 part 2 and I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

*All times Eastern Time

Notable New Episodes

Ted Lasso season 3 finale (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Don’t stop BELIEVE-ing … even though this may be the end of the road for Ted Lasso. The show’s creators and Apple have been cagey about whether the season 3 finale also serves as the series finale, but our bet is that it's the conclusion of Ted’s story. Now, maybe some doors will be left open for a spinoff or two … we’ll have to wait and see.

As for the finale episode itself, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) has made a big decision about his future with AFC Richmond — clearly, he’s returning to the U.S. to be with his son. It will have ripple effects across the club and community, as the players, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy (Brett Goldstein), Keeley (Juno Temple) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) grapple with the idea of life without Ted.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

TV Premieres

The Idol (HBO)

If the saying “any press is good press” is true, then The Idol is swimming in a sea of positive attention. On the other hand, bad buzz can spell doom — just look at Don’t Worry Darling. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s The Idol is facing even more controversy and gossip than that film. Reviews range from “degrading and hollow” (Globe and Mail) to “sordid” (Variety). Odd are it won't be one of the best Max shows, but we're going to give it a chance.

So what is The Idol even about? Fame, sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll … you know, the usual stuff. Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is a rising pop star on the cusp of world domination, until a nervous breakdown derails her tour. She turns to Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a nightclub owner and cult leader who promises to help her achieve new heights. But success always comes at a cost, and this time, it may be Jocelyn’s soul.

Premieres Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

Manifest season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Prepare for landing. After getting canceled by NBC and then saved by Netflix, Manifest is wrapping up the story of Flight 828 and its mysterious five-year disappearance. When the plane’s passengers returned from wherever they were, they had developed prophetic callings and inexplicable abilities.

Now, after Angela (Holly Taylor) unleashed her destructive powers, her fellow passengers are put under a glaring spotlight and forced to abide by the dictates of the 828 Registry. That leads Michaela (Melissa Roxburg) to team up with ex-fiancee Jared (J.R. Ramirez) to find a new way to investigate callings. Cal (Ty Doran) discovers he may hold the key for the other 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date, but Angelina continues to wreak havoc for all. The battle between good and evil will last until the very end.

Streaming now on Netflix

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3 (Netflix)

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin are finally back with their distinctively weird, oddball sketch show. We’ve had to wait two whole centuries years for the third season of I Think You Should Leave, which is far too long. This is exactly the summer viewing we all need — funny, quirky and highly bingeable.

As usual, the episodes are packed with eccentric characters, played by recognizable comedy stars like Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Sam Richardson and Tim Meadows. The “storylines” cover everything from a VR shopping spree gone awry to a dating reality show to the perils of ponytails. I Think You Should Leave is the epitome of chaotic good.

Streaming now on Netflix

Deadloch (Prime Video)

A noir comedy about mismatched detectives solving a murder in a Tasmanian beach town.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Nancy Drew season 4 (The CW)

Nancy deals with the case involving missing corpses, as well as a new love interest.

Streaming now on CWTV.com

iCarly season 3 (Paramount Plus)

Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship, while Spencer returns to his roots.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Movie Premieres

Shooting Stars (Peacock)

LeBron James has been bounced from this year’s NBA playoffs and might be retiring. If he does, his status as a basketball legend has long been assured. But some of the younguns out there didn’t witness his rise to that status, so they should check out this film adaptation of a book by Pulitzer Prize winning author Buzz Bissinger.

King James is treated more like a superhero with an origin story. It starts with LeBron (Marquis "Mookie" Cook) as a child growing up in humble circumstances in Akron, Ohio. But his athletic talent soon shines bright as a top-ranked high school baller. He’s supported by his parents, friends like Lil Dru (Caleb McLaughlin) and mentor Coach Dru Joyce (Wood Harris).

Streaming now on Peacock

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (Max)

Channing Tatum takes (most of) it all off again, possibly for the final time as stripper “Magic” Mike Lane. After his business goes under during the pandemic, Mike is tempted by a lucrative offer to perform a lap dance for a wealthy socialite named Max (Salma Hayek Pinault).

Impressed with his prowess on and off the stage, she lures him to London to put on a special dance performance. Not only does he have to audition dancers and choreograph dazzling numbers, Mike soon discovers Max has an agenda of her own involving her ex-husband.

Streaming now on Max

More new movies to watch this week

Big Sports Events

F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Sunday, June 4 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN

NBA Playoffs : Finals Games 2 Heat vs Nuggets

Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

French Open

Matches daily on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock