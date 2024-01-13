5 new to Max movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Max isn’t feeling a hangover from the holidays as the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max is showering subscribers with loads of new movies to watch in January 2024.

There’s a big focus on classic movies on Max this month. In particular, there’s a collection of iconic Western flicks starring Clint Eastwood that have just landed. But if you’re looking for something a little more modern, there are also a few well-regarded contemporary movies as well. And if you fancy a trip into outer space, pretty much every Star Trek feature film you can think of has arrived on Max.

The list of best Max movies is already stacked with must-watch entries, and this month’s slate is adding even more. So to help you avoid decision paralysis, we’re rounding up the new to Max movies in January 2024 that have seriously high Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

(Image credit: Granger / Alamy Stock Photo / Columbia Pictures)

Before Oppeheimier’s timely reminder to moviegoers of the dangers of nuclear warfare, there was Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. In Stanely Kubrick’s legendary satirical comedy, an overzealous American general orders an attack on the Soviet Union that will trigger global destruction on a scale never before seen. Subsequently, a war room convenes in the hopes of preventing total nuclear annihilation.

A mainstay of almost any respectable best movies of all time list, Dr. Strangelove is one of the most revered movies in the entire history of cinema. Even amongst Kubrick’s exceptional filmography, it stands out thanks to its biting satire, brilliant performances and inventive filmmaking. Even more remarkably, or perhaps rather frighteningly, over the last 60 years its core message has only become more relevant. It's just as vital watch now as it was back in the 1960s.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it on Max

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1966)

(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo)

Max has added a quartet of critically acclaimed Western movies starring Clint Eastwood this month, including A Fistful of Dollars, For A Few Dollars More and Hang 'Em High, but if you’ve only got the time to watch one of them then I’d strongly recommend selecting The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. It received lukewarm reviews upon release in the late 1960s, but over the decades since it has been herded as a shining example of the genre done right.

Directed by Sergio Leone, Eastwood plays the iconic Blondie, also known as the Man with No Name, a character that also appears in A Fistful of Dollars and For A Few Dollars More, but you don’t have to watch the movies in any specific order. This timeless movie sees two gunslingers joining together in an uneasy alliance as they race against a ruthless mercenary with a score to settle in a high-stakes quest to find buried treasure in a remote cemetery.

Genre: Western

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Max

Hail Satan? (2019)

(Image credit: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo / Magnolia Pictures)

In this provocative documentary by filmmaker Penny Lane, the origins of the Satanic Temple are traced. Only six years old at the time of the movie's creation in 2019, the religious movement rapidly became a lightning rod for controversy. And with The Temple’s disturbingly charismatic leader, Lucien Greaves, claiming that a Satanic revolution was required to save the very soul of America, it’s no wonder this documentary attracted headlines five years ago.

Lane doesn’t just examine the founding of the movement, and what the group claims to stand for, the documentary also explores if The Satanic Temple is a legitimate organization or if it’s just looking to stir up trouble in the name of causing a little bit of chaos. Hail Satan? received particular praise for its darkly comedic approach to its subject matter and its exploration of social issues like the ideal degree of separation between church and state.

Genre: Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Max

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Plan B Entertainment / A24)

Jimmie Fails stars in this semi-autobiographical drama where he plays a heightened version of himself. The movie sees the on-screen Jimmie attempt to reclaim the San Francisco home that he grew up in and that was built by his grandfather. The problem is his family lost the house years ago, and the surrounding area has been gentrified increasing the value of the home well beyond Jimmie’s merger salary as a lowly paid nurse in a senior care home.

The film won Best Directing at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 and marked Joe Talbot as a filmmaker to watch. It packs important themes exploring identity and nationalism and also packs some seriously remarkable visuals. The eccentric elements may not be for everyone, but the characters are compelling and it’s very easy to root for Jimmie on his quest to reclaim what he sees as his birthright.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Max

RoboCop (1987)

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

RoboCop is a movie that needs no introduction. This 80s action classic spawned a franchise — although the sequels are universally poor — that persists to this very day with a remake hitting theaters in 2014 and a well-received video game launching just last year. But when it comes to RoboCop you really can’t beat the original, and if you’ve never had the pleasure of meeting this metallic law-enforcer then there’s no time like the present.

Set in a future vision of Detroit that is riddled with crime, Alex Murphy is an optimistic street cop who is reborn as the eponymous cyber-crime-stopper after an altercation with a gangster boss leaves him on the brink of death. Armed with a large assortment of weaponry, and capable of smashing through almost anything in his path, RoboCop is the ultimate police officer. Designed to be an unfeeling machine, fragments of Murphy’s humanity linger, and when shocking truths are revealed, RoboCop may just turn on those who created him.

Genre: Action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Max