5 movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Peacock and more

Another week on the books, and another weekend is here. And you know what that means: It's time once again to figure out what to watch. With so many new movies landing on Netflix, Max, Peacock and more of the best streaming services, narrowing down the best movies is no small task.

Thankfully, you don't have to. We've curated a list of the five best movies to kick off your weekend, including a mix of old and new that's sure to have something for everyone to watch. With Halloween just around the corner, we had to include the two latest horror movies to hit streaming. Peacock's got Five Nights at Freddy's, the video game series-inspired tale of a rundown pizzeria where smiling animatronics turn murderous at night. Meanwhile, you can watch the latest terrifying entry in the Conjuring Universe on Max with The Nun II.

Not in the mood for nightmare fuel? Apple TV Plus has a new documentary about Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy author John le Carré, while Netflix has released its latest fictionalized account of the opioid epidemic in the crime drama Pain Hustlers. Here are our top picks for movies to stream this weekend.

Pain Hustlers (Netflix)

Pain Hustlers is the latest fictionalized account of the opioid epidemic, following in the footsteps of Hulu's award-winning miniseries Dopesick and Netflix's Painkiller. This time around, Emily Blunt stars as broke but ambitious single mom Liza Drake who, in an act of desperation, becomes entangled in the opioid crisis.

After losing her job, Liza bumps into pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans), and begins to work at his pharmaceutical start-up that, unbeknownst to her, is struggling to keep the lights on. What was supposed to be her ticket out of living paycheck-to-paycheck turns into a dangerous racketeering scheme that puts her on an economically favorable but morally dubious path.

As she deals with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia) and her daughter's (Chloe Coleman) health taking a turn for the worse, Liza becomes intimately familiar with the devastation her company is causing and is forced to do some soul-searching.

Streaming now on Netflix

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Peacock)

The big screen treatment for viral horror game series Five Nights at Freddy's has long been in the works, and this week it debuts in theaters and on Peacock. Produced by Blumhouse (Get Out, M3GAN, The Purge), it sees Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, a down-on-his-luck security guard new to the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a rundown family entertainment center with a terrifying secret.

Anyone who's played the games knows where this is going. What was supposed to be a cushy gig turns into a desperate bid for survival as the venue's Chucky Cheese-esque animatronic mascots stalk the grounds at night, tearing down anyone in their path.

While video game movie adaptations don't have the best track record, it's a good sign to see series creator Scott Cawthon listed as both a co-producer and co-writer on the Five Nights at Freddy's screenplay. And though the movie's currently sitting at an abysmal 24% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's notable that audiences rate it a fresh 88%. That's enough to pique my interest as someone who's only played a few (I'm a wimp with horror games) but has watched enough Game Theory videos to realize the dizzying amount of lore sprinkled throughout the series.

Streaming now on Peacock

The Nun II (Max)

Keeping the spooky train rolling, The Nun II has landed on Max just in time for Halloween. The eighth installment of the Conjuring Universe follows the characters from the original Nun in another supernatural nightmare.

Taissa Farmiga, sister of Conjuring star Vera Farmiga, returns as Sister Irene, now settled into a new convent in Italy four years after vanquishing the Demon Nun in the first film. She’s dispatched by the cardinal to investigate a series of murders across Europe seemingly tied to the reappearance of the evil entity Valak (Bonnie Aarons).

The bloody trail leads to a boarding school in France where, unbeknownst to Irene, her friend Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) has been possessed by Valak. With the help of skeptical Sister Debra (Storm Reid), Irene must confront Maurice and find a way to exorcise Valak for good.

Streaming now on Max

The Pigeon Tunnel (Apple TV Plus)

From famed documentary director Errol Morris (The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War) comes an engaging profile of the late spy turned novelist John le Carré. Le Carré (whose real name was David Cornwell) is best known for his best-selling spy thrillers like The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

In a series of interviews conducted before the author's death, Morris asks about how Cornwell’s life influenced the work of le Carré and vice versa, delving into how the author’s complex relationship with his father had a profound impact on his worldview and writing, which ultimately reshaped the spy game in fiction forever more. The answers are interspersed with clips from TV and movie adaptations of his work along with archived interview footage and some dramatizations commissioned especially for this film.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Minions (Netflix)

If you're looking for something a little lighter than haunted animatronics, demonic nuns and the dark side of Big Pharma, the kid-friendly animated comedy Minions also lands on Netflix this weekend. This Despicable Me spin-off tells the backstory behind the army of gibberish-speaking, pill-shaped yellow peons of Gru and how they came to work for their supervillain master.

As it turns out, the Minions have been up to mischief for millennia, serving under some of the most evil monarchs, warlords, and apex predators throughout history. And they suck at it. Driven to isolation in the Arctic after pissing off one too many powerful villains, the Minions grow despondent and depressed without a master to serve. Decades later, a scouting party sets off to find a new bad guy to serve in a quest that causes mayhem across the Big Apple.

Streaming now on Netflix