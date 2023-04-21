29 free movies hit Plex in May — here are the best ones

The free movies catalogue on Plex is one of the service's best features we don't talk about enough. While Plex gained notoriety by offering users the ability to create media servers, its own collection of ad-supported movies and TV shows is a big reason to boot up every so often and poke around.

And, now, we've got a great set of reasons to set a reminder for May 1, as Plex will gain 27 more free movies on that day (with two more coming later in the month). Unsurprisingly, some of these films aren't the strongest offerings, but the good news is that this list is actually stacked with critically-beloved flicks.

This is partially due to what appears to be a deal made with Plex and independent powerhouse A24. The best films from the distributor and production company hitting Plex in the coming weeks include Zola, Moonlight (which will only be available for 11 days), The Farewell and C'mon C'mon.

My personal favorite from the list (also an A24 movie) is Minari, which stars Steven Yeun (Beef, The Walking Dead) as Jacob, a father and husband who moved his Korean American family to Arkansas in search of success. It's an incredibly touching movie about the difficulties that families face when not everyone is sure that the overall plan for their future is strong.

Another A24 movie that you might love is the perplexing and peculiar The Green Knight. While it's definitely not for everyone, this adaptation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is hypnotic and ethereal.

The full list below is enough reason for us to consider adding Plex to our list of the best free streaming services. Much like Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, Plex offers up tons of movies, TV shows and linear channels for you to watch without paying.

Here's the full list of free movies added to Plex in May (and movies that are leaving this month):

Every new free movie coming to Plex in May 2023

Bolded entries are Tom's Guide picks

After Yang

Arbitrage

Arrival

C'mon C'mon

Cube

Cube 2

Dedication

Filth (starts 5/5)

Gloria Bell

Meet the Spartans

Minari

Moonlight (starts 5/21 - ends 5/31)

(starts 5/21 - ends 5/31) Mr. Church

One For The Money

Open Water

Rhapsody Of Love

Romeo And Juliet (the 2013 version, not the 1996 version from Baz Luhrmann)

Stir Of Echoes

The Big Wedding

The Blackcoat's Daughter (starts 5/18 - ends 5/31)

(starts 5/18 - ends 5/31) The Farewell

The Green Knight

The Humans

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Power Of One

The Reader

We Summon The Darkness

Zola

Movies leaving Plex in May

The Cookout

Empire Records

House Of The Rising Sun

The King Of Comedy

Man on Fire (1987)

Man Up

Meatballs

Sommersby

Stonewall

Waves

Wrong Turn

How to watch Plex online

Plex, which has apps for nearly every single kind of device, also makes its free ad-supported movies available on its website (opens in new tab).

That said, Plex has apps on most of the best streaming devices. Those include Amazon Fire TV devices and Roku devices. It's also on Apple TV, iOS and Android.

