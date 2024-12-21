My husband and I tried the Scandi Sleep Method and love it — 3 reasons you will too

As a Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, I’ve tried many different sleep methods and trends. But the one that’s stuck, is the Scandinavian Sleep Method, and it’s one of the simplest.

It’s not surprising that sleep divorce is getting more and more common. Sharing a bed can be difficult and have a huge impact on the quality of sleep you get. From different schedules and restless sleepers to sweating the bed, it’s likely you and your partner have different sleep needs. And the Scandi Sleep Method can fix this.

By using two separate duvets, you can both enjoy comfortable, cozy sleep without compromise. My husband and I tried it, and we’re never going back. But should you? Here’s our experience and the three main signs that you should give it a go.

What is the Scandinavian Sleep Method?

The Scandinavian Sleep Method refers to when instead of sharing a duvet, you and your partner each have a separate duvet. These duvets can be made from completely different materials, togs and fill to suit the preference of each individual sleeper.

While this gives you a little more separation and freedom, it doesn’t go as far as a sleep divorce , where you sleep in a different bed. So, you still get all the benefits of sleeping next to your partner, but without the constant tug of war when someone inevitably steals the duvet!

It’s named the Scandinavian Sleep Method because it’s common practice in countries like Norway, Denmark and Sweden. However, it’s gaining popularity around the world and more and more people are trying this innovative idea to get better sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We tried the Scandi Sleep Method and loved it

Before my husband and I tried the Scandi Sleep Method, we were both waking up at least 5 times in the night because we were stealing the covers from each other. This tug of war continued all night, every night. But there was nothing we could do. Both of us were asleep when we were doing it, so we couldn’t change our behavior.

Further to this, my husband sleeps hot and I generally sleep cool. While I’d love a thick, fluffy duvet to snuggle up with, my husband prefers a thin wool duvet. This meant neither of us were sleeping in our preferred environment or temperature.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m also a side sleeper who likes to bunch up a duvet between my knees to take the pressure off my back, keeping my spine aligned. When sharing a duvet, there wasn’t enough excess material to do this without my husband going without cover. Alongside this, my husband often comes to bed later than me, and in the process of trying to get under the duvet (which is wrapped tightly around me) wakes me up.

So, as you can imagine, the Scandi Sleep Method was a bit of a revelation. Not only did we both sleep peacefully because we weren’t getting frustrated with each other, but we also slept more deeply because we were both comfortable night long. Rather than frequent waking, we were able to access deeper, more restorative sleep. Safe to say, my husband and I won’t share a duvet again.

3 signs you’d benefit from the Scandi Sleep Method

If you’re considering trying out this sleep method, there’ll be some clear indicators that it’ll suit your needs. Here are the three signs to look out for.

1. You both sleep at different temperatures

If you wake up sweating or shivering in the night, and your partner experiences the opposite, it’s likely that you aren’t using the right duvet for your needs. The right duvet should help you regulate your temperature, keeping you cool and comfortable during hotter months and cozy and warm in the winter.

Some people naturally sleep hotter or colder than others, and it’s unlikely you and your partner share the exact same body temperature. Instead of hogging the duvet or kicking it off in frustration, you can each choose the perfect duvet for your sleep style.

2. You play tug of war with the duvet

We can’t blame each other for things we do in our sleep. At the end of the day, it’s out of our control. But that doesn’t stop the frustration we feel when we’re continuously woken up in the night by our other halves stealing the covers. It may seem trivial, but it can actually be a huge disruption to our sleep, leading to poor sleep quality, and over time, even sleep deprivation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. You wake up frequently during the night

If waking up in the night is normal for you or your partner, it’s likely something is causing that. While it can be any number of things from your diet, lifestyle and habits, a common cause is an uncomfortable sleep environment.

While ensuring you have the best mattress for both of your sleep needs, the best pillow for your sleeping position and a calm bedroom environment can help you sleep through the night, the wrong duvet can undo all of this. Whether it’s rearranging the duvet between you or not enjoying the feel of the duvet, trying the Scandinavian Sleep Method can help.