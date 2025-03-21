What is the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed and should you buy it?

Complete with AI sleep tracking, dual climate control and zero gravity positioning the Sleep Number Climate360 is a top-of-the-range smart bed packed with tech to help you supercharge your sleep.

Sleep Number makes some of the best smart beds you can buy and the Climate360 is the brand's most expensive (and advanced) AI-powered mattress — but does that mean you should buy it?

If you're struggling to sleep due to muscle pain, hot flushes or snoring, then the Sleep Number Climate360 could be worth the investment for you.

Here we take a closer look at this climate-controlled smart mattress and how it compares to the best mattresses we've tested this year.

Sleep Number Climate360: Brief overview

Sleep Number Climate360: Spec (Image credit: Sleep Number) Type: Smart foam mattress

Height: 13"

Feel: Adjustable

User score: ★★★★★ (4,600+ reviews)

The Climate360 is the most advanced smart mattress available from Sleep Number. Prices start from $10,249 in a queen size, but flash sales have cut up to $2,049 off.

As its name suggests, this smart bed specializes in climate control, offering active cooling and warming on each side. Along with this, you get adjustable comfort and positioning and thorough sleep tracking — all controlled through the Sleep Number mobile app.

This 13" smart mattress has seven layers comprising foam, ceramic cooling gel, breathable fabrics and a smart air chamber system to address various sleep woes from temperature to muscle pain.

We have yet to test the Sleep Number Climate360 ourselves, but we've found users especially enjoy the bed's customizable temperature and comfort controls, crediting them for improving their sleep quality.

Overall, the Sleep Number Climate360 is one of the top-end smart mattresses you can buy now. It comes with an adjustable bed base, free delivery, a 15-year mattress warranty and a 100-night mattress trial.

Sleep Number Climate360: Price and deals

The Climate360 boasts a large price tag compared to other models from Sleep Number and beyond. At MSRP, a queen size will set you back $10,249 and the price goes up to $13,949 for a FlexTop or split California king. For reference, the Sleep Number ClimateCool, which only offers smart cooling plus adjustable firmness and sleep tracking, retails for $5,749 in a queen.

Although the Climate360 smart mattress isn't on sale right now, it's been discounted by over $2,000, as it was at the end of 2024. That dropped the price of a queen Climate360 to $8,198.40. For Black Friday, it was 20% off, dropping the price for a queen to $7,999 after a lower MSRP of $9,999.

However, these discounts are hard to predict as deals rotate around the Sleep Number mattress suite. While the largest discounts are held for major sale periods like Memorial Day and Black Friday, you can't always guarantee which mattresses will be discounted.

Therefore, the cheapest time to buy the Climate360 is unpredictable. In short, if you see a discount, snap it up. We keep a close eye on monthly smart bed sales to make sure you don't miss a great Sleep Number deal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sleep Number Climate360: Prices Size MSRP Black Friday 2024 price (20%) Queen $10,249 Row 0 - Cell 2 King $12,749 Row 1 - Cell 2 Split king $13,949 Row 2 - Cell 2 FlexTop king $13,949 Row 3 - Cell 2 Cal king $12,749 Row 4 - Cell 2 Split Cal king $13,949 Row 5 - Cell 2 FlexTop Cal king $13,949 Row 6 - Cell 2

Customer, forum and expert opinions

We are yet to get our hands on the Climate360, but it holds strong reviews across credible sources on the internet.

The Sleep Number Climate360 has a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,600 Sleep Number customers as of publication. Many users claim the bed's climate control helps them to fall (and stay) asleep, and they credit call it"'an excellent investment" in their health.

Overall, reviewers praise the bed's customizable temperature and firmness control, especially the ability to adjust each side independently and the foot-warming feature, along with its general comfort and technology.

The Climate360 smart mattress earned a 4.5/5 star review at CNET, which describes it as "an accommodating, impressive bed." Wired were a little less complimentary, rating it a 5 out of 10 largely due to the "troublesome app" but otherwise commended its custom comfort settings.

Sleep Number Climate360: Design, comfort, support

On the surface, this looks like any other clean and simple mattress. It has Sleep Number's signature grey-bottom and white-top cover, and, from looking at it, you wouldn't know there's thousands of dollars of tech equipment packed inside.

Like the best memory foam mattresses the Climate360 is built with foam, ceramic gel and breathable materials for ample cushioning, contouring and cooling. Where it gets smart is with a layer of adjustable air chambers, lacing of sleep sensors and the adjustable bed base, allowing you to fully customize your sleep position by elevating the head or foot of the bed.

You can inflate or deflate the air chambers manually via the Sleep Number app. Additionally, the responsive air feature will track your movements during the night and fill any gaps to keep your back and limbs supported. This is a common feature across Sleep Number mattresses, including the Sleep Number i8 smart bed.

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

The Climate360 is also fitted with a dynamic airflow system that works off an evaporative cooling and warming process. It draws heat out of the mattress through a breathable sleep surface to reduce the temperature of the bed. Alternatively, to warm the sleep surface, it pulls warm air in.

This revolutionary technology means you can cool or warm different zones of the bed independently, making the Climate360 a great option for hot-sleeper-cold-sleeper couples who can't agree on bedroom temperature preferences.

But that's not all — there's also a foot-warming feature to help you fall asleep faster. This is because warming your feet at bedtime improves vasodilation (the widening of blood vessels due to relaxation), which helps your body cool down, signaling to your brain it's time to sleep

Sleep Number Climate360: Our verdict

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

The Sleep Number Climate360 is an ideal smart bed for anyone struggling with night sweats or aches and pains. The intricate climate control system allows you and your partner to set your individual temperatures — and you each can pick a firmness level, with optional upper-body and lower-body positioning to alleviate pressure or combat snoring.

Plus, you can learn more about what goes on in your body overnight and how well you truly sleep via the sleep tracking sensors and nightly reports.

Buy the Sleep Number Climate360 if...

✅ You and your partner can't agree on temperature: With active, dual climate control, the Climate360 smart mattress is your one-stop solution for different sleep preferences. You can warm one side while cooling the other by up to 15 degrees.

✅ You struggle to get comfortable in bed: With adjustable firmness and customizable positioning, you can find the sleep position and pressure relief that is exactly right for your body.

✅ You want to ditch the wearables: The built-in sleep tracking sensors can help you stay on top of your sleep metrics without having to wear any irritating trackers on your hands, wrists or head.

Don't buy the Sleep Number Climate360 if...

❌ You're on a budget: Costing upwards of $10,000 in the smallest size available, this isn't a cheap smart mattress. Therefore, it's right for those who are looking to invest in their sleep health. You can add a Sleep Number DualTemp Sleep Topper for a fraction of the cost instead.

❌ You only need cooling features: Instead of heating and cooling, you can pick up the Sleep Number Climate Cool smart bed for roughly half the price of the Climate360.

❌ Your existing mattress is comfortable: Unlike other smart bed systems that fit over or sit below an existing mattress, this replaces your full mattress. If you want to give your existing mattress a tech makeover, we recommend the Eight Sleep Pod 4 smart mattress cover.