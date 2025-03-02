The Saatva Classic mattress is up to $449 off in the brand’s end of winter sale, but is that good value?

Luxury sleep brand Saatva has launched its latest sale with 15% off all mattresses, including the handcrafted Saatva Classic innerspring hybrid. With it you can buy a queen Classic Mattress for $1,785 (was $2,099) at Saatva but is that good value?

The Saatva Classic is the top rated option in our best mattress of the year guide after full re-testing a few months ago. I sleep on it every night and know its pros and cons inside out, and recommend it to most sleepers with general aches and pains (it offers superb pressure relief).

Here’s why I think the end of winter Saatva mattress sale is worth it for a queen size Classic, even though it isn’t the lowest price I predict it will sell for this year…

Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $1,190 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hotel-style mattress and the top option in our best hybrid mattress guide. I’ve been sleeping on it for months and explain in my Saatva Classic mattress review how it eliminated my hip and back pain while sleeping. It scored full marks in all of our tests, with excellent pressure relief and lumbar support being the highlights. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights, with an option to suit most sleepers. Right now you can save 15% on Saatva orders worth $1,000+ and buy a queen Classic for $1,785 (was $2,099). That’s only $90 more than the cheapest price it sold for last year ($1,695). Comparable store-sold luxury beds sell for upwards of $2,500 for a queen, so the Saatva is unbeatable value whether it’s on sale or not.

What about the smaller sizes?

Whenever Saatva launches one of its major holiday sales (think Memorial Day or Black Friday) you can save $400 on every size of the Saava Classic. MSRPs also drop by $100 on average, so it’s usually a double whammy of savings.

At most other times of the year you can save $200-$225 on the twin and twin XL sizes but MSRPs can rise by up to $104 depending on the size.

In this End of Winter sale you can save $204 on a twin and $224 on a twin XL, but the MSRPs have recently increased. For example, the twin MSRP was $1,299 in January and is $1,399 today.

So if you want to buy a twin or twin XL Saatva Classic but don’t need to buy urgently, I’d recommend waiting until the Saatva Memorial Day sale in May.

Why? Because based on previous holiday sales, that’s when I predict we’ll see a return of the $400 saving on all sizes of the Classic and a drop in MSRPs.

That said, comparable luxury mattresses cost much more than $1,190 for a twin ($1,699 is average) so you’re still getting a great deal here if you need to buy now.

If you’re eyeing up a queen size then I also see little reason to wait. Today you can buy a queen Classic for $1,785 (was $2,099) with $314 off. During Presidents’ Day last month a queen was on sale for $1,699 with $400 off.

The cheapest price a queen sold for last year was $1,695 with $400 off every size. So you’re only paying an extra $86 today after the $314 saving.

Even at full MSRP I think the Saatva Classic is fantastic value for money – you’d pay much more for a comparable luxury mattress in store that’s handcrafted and made of premium and natural materials.

Saatva also offers free White Glove Delivery (with old bed removal), plus a lifetime warranty and a year’s sleep trial.

