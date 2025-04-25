Score! Serta is taking 15% off mattresses during its spring sale

The first Memorial Day mattress sales of 2025 are right around the corner. However, if you need a new mattress ASAP, here's one epic deal you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, Serta is taking 15% off all purchases via coupon code "15OFFSLEEP". (Enter the coupon code during the checkout stage). That's one of the best Serta promo codes I've seen this year.

15% off! Serta sale: 15% off @ Serta

Serta is taking 15% off sitewide via coupon code "15OFFSLEEP". The sale includes popular beds like the iComfort mattress, Serta Perfect Sleeper Pro, and more. Enter the coupon code during the checkout stage to get the discount.

If you want the best mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night.

Meanwhile, the Serta Perfect Sleeper Pro is also a great bed. It features Serta's five zone design, which improves spinal alignment. It's also made with 100% naturally-derived latex foam and responsive coils.