DreamCloud’s flagship hotel-style mattress drops to $319 in tariff-beating flash sale — why I'd buy it now

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is my favorite hotel-style mattress and it has just returned to its cheapest cash price of the year. Today you can buy the DreamCloud from just $319 at DreamCloud Sleep with a queen on sale for $599. That’s a knock-out price considering the average cost of a queen hybrid in 2025 is $1,499.

I sleep on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid and rate it as an excellent choice for couples and heavier bodies. Why? Because it’s supportive and breathable, with just enough contouring to provide a comfy hug. It also isolates motion well, so if your partner moves a lot during their sleep, their fidgeting won’t disturb you.

The DreamCloud is the second top-rated option in our best mattress of 2025 guide and my personal pick for anyone who wants a durable mattress with plenty of back support and a little bounce without spending a fortune. Here’s why it’s one of the top mattress sales you can shop today…

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: twin now $319 at DreamCloud

The 12” DreamCloud is a great example of ‘good sleep needn’t cost the earth’ and after acing many of our in-house tests it’s the second highest-rated option in our best hybrid mattress guide. I’m updating our DreamCloud Mattress review with all-new test data for 2025 and so far I’m loving the gentle contouring around my shoulders, hips and knees. That said, a couple of my friends have much lighter bodies than me and they find the DreamCloud too firm. One said: “I feel like I’m lying on a table rather than a mattress.” My family and other friends of average and up body weights all love it though. I track mattress deals for a living and this new DreamCloud mattress sale is an excellent time to buy the Luxury Hybrid if you want the cheapest cash price: a queen costs $599 and a twin costs $319. I doubt it will drop lower in this year’s Memorial Day mattress sales but I do predict this sale will end quickly, so buy now if you’re keen. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★★ (9,000+ reviews)

Why I love this DreamCloud mattress deal...

Last week the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid cost $699 for a queen and for that extra $100 you also received a free bedding bundle worth up to $599. So if we’re talking about the best value deal, you’ve just missed it.

However if you don’t need new bedding and want to save as much money as you can on one of this year’s best mattresses in a box for all sleepers then this new flash sale is the one to shop.

I’ve been tracking DreamCloud mattress prices for years and on the whole they don’t increase that much, which is refreshing compared to many of the brand’s rivals.

That may change with all the new tariffs being introduced (mattress manufacturing prices are going up and that will inevitably carry across to MSRPs and sale prices), so I recommend grabbing stone-cold bargains like this one while you can.

Look at that luxury cashmere-infused cover! You wouldn't think the DreamCloud was an affordable mattress – it looks and feels more expensive than it is (Image credit: Future)

The benefits are good too: you’ll get a year’s sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping (and returns) with your new DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid. Those are impressive perks and match the benefits offered by leading sleep brand Saatva (see our Saatva Classic mattress review to read about our top-rated bed overall).

The only difference is that Saatva charges a $99 returns or exchange fee. On the flip-side, the free Saatva mattress shipping is White Glove Delivery including old mattress and bed frame removal, plus installation of your new Saatva mattress.

At the time of going to press DreamCloud Sleep does not offer an enhanced delivery service so you’ll need to do all the heavy lifting, unboxing and old bed removal yourself.