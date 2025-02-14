Act fast! Naturepedic's Presidents' Day sale cuts up to $900 its luxurious organic mattresses

Are you looking for a new bed that's friendly to your back and the environment? Naturepedic has some amazing deals for you. The organic mattress maker is running a sitewide sale for Presidents' Day, discounting all mattresses and bedding by 20% after code PRESDAY20 at Naturepedic.

One of our top recommendations in this sale is the Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top Mattress. This premium bed earned high marks in our Naturepedic EOS Organic Mattress review for a soft yet supportive feel that's easy on the joints, especially for side sleepers. It's also the second most affordable in Naturepedic's range, with a starting price of $1,359 after 20% off.

Naturepedic has rolled out this sitewide sale a few times before but it's still impressive, allowing you to save up to $900 on some of the best mattresses for eco-friendly sleep. Keep in mind that Naturepedic beds are quite pricey even after discounts so check out our Presidents' Day mattress sales for offers within your budget. For now, let's take a look at the top deals in the latest Naturepedic sale...

1. Naturepedic Concerto Plush Pillow Top Organic mattress: was from $1,699 now from $1,359 with code PRESDAY20 at Naturepedic

Sink into organic bliss with this plush pillow top mattress. The Concerto is the next step up from Naturepedic's entry-level model, built with organic cotton, wool, latex, encased support coils, and high-density microcoils. It's extremely breathable and supportive, offering a plush sleep without harmful chemicals. A queen size is $2,239.20 (was $2,799) with the 20% discount code and you'll get a 100-night sleep trial and 25-year warranty.

2. Naturepedic EOS Organic Pillow Top Mattress: was from $3,099 now from $2,479 with code PRESDAY20 at Naturepedic

Naturepedic's EOS range has a pretty compelling gimmick. Every mattress is fully customizable. Even after you buy. This offer applies during the first 100 days of receiving the mattress, which is the same length as the sleep trial. The luxurious build leaves plenty of room for customization on both sides and the luxurious pillowtop offers indulgent comfort. It's also packed with fibers that wick away moisture, keeping it nice and breathable. A queen size is over $900 off at $3,839.20 (was $4,799) after coupon.

3. Naturepedic EOS Trilux Organic Latex Mattress: was from $2,599 now from $2,079 with code PRESDAY20 at Naturepedic

This is the most advanced (and expensive) model in Naturepedic's online store with three layers of fully customizable 3" GOTS-approved latex on either side of the bed. That's right — this mattress has no coils, springs, or metal in its construction. A queen size comes in at $3,199.20 (was $3,999) after the discount code. You'll get a 100-night trial, 25-year warranty and free returns.