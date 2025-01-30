Where to buy RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 — launch day live updates

Refresh

Nvidia marketplace shows more stock at Micro Center! Go go go

Overclockers UK is out of stock Overclockers website has been problematic over the past 20 minutes, and now we know why. The pages are finally loading and turns out you were all rather hungry. Stock is now gone.

All the stock is gone? Just doing a final search around, and it's looking like retailers are either showing "out of stock" or "coming soon" (in anticipation of another drop). Give me a minute to check the final few to confirm.

Here's a taste of the over 75 games packing DLSS 4 tech (Image credit: Future) I've already tried some of them, including Cyberpunk 2077 bringing multi frame generation, super resolution and ray reconstruction to hit 4K at over 240 FPS. On top of that, I got to see Black Myth: Wukong (multi frame gen coming soon) and Black State (coming soon), but here are a few more games Nvidia has confirmed will pack DLSS 4. Alan Wake 2: This is a big one, as it'll be the first game to support RTX Mega Geometry, to drastically increase the amount of detail in its graphics.

This is a big one, as it'll be the first game to support RTX Mega Geometry, to drastically increase the amount of detail in its graphics. Hogwarts Legacy: Much like Cyberpunk, this is getting the multi frame gen/super resolution/ray reconstruction trifecta.

Much like Cyberpunk, this is getting the multi frame gen/super resolution/ray reconstruction trifecta. Star Wars Outlaws: Improving the way video memory is used in such a hungry game is needed — Nvidia's DLSS multi frame gen comes to Star Wars.

Improving the way video memory is used in such a hungry game is needed — Nvidia's DLSS multi frame gen comes to Star Wars. Doom: The Dark Ages: We saw this at Nvidia's event at CES 2025, and of course it's getting all the DLSS 4 goodness.

We saw this at Nvidia's event at CES 2025, and of course it's getting all the DLSS 4 goodness. Spider-Man 2: On day one, Spider-Man 2 is getting DLSS 4 with multi frame gen. I can't wait to swing around at 4K over 200 FPS. Other honorable mentions include Marvel Rivals, Indiana Jones and the Great circle and Naraka: Bladepoint — all getting multi frame gen soon.

BREAKING: B&H selling some RTX 5090s tomorrow and more next week You'll have another shot tomorrow if you're missing stocking today. B&H confirms that some RTX 5090s will drop at 9am tomorrow, and others on Thursday February 6

If you're close to a Micro Center, they've got RTX 50-series GPUs available to collect in-store.

RTX 5080 + 1000-watt power supply currently going for $1,700 at Newegg. That extra PSU space is important for running GPU at full output.

Nvidia is dropping a new GeForce Game Ready Driver for RTX 50-series (Image credit: NVIDIA) If you've managed to bag an RTX 5090 or 5080, there will be a new GeForce Game Ready Driver for you to install that unlocks some of the key DLSS 4 features coming to the biggest titles (more on those soon). On top of that, there will be DLSS 4 Overrides — allowing you to brute force DLSS 4 features into certain titles. Nvidia Broadcast will get two new AI-powered effects, and a new Nvidia app update will enhance RTX video super resolution, give you new multiple display settings and a whole lot more. Downloading this is essential.

NO WAIT! Some must have dropped out of shopping carts. 5090 back at Best Buy.

RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Founders Edition sold out at Best Buy Well that was quick!

UK RTX 5090 STOCK ALERT RTX 5090 from MSI is available at Scan in UK for £1,939. HURRY!

B&H Photo & Video have a waiting list If you click "notify when available," you should get on the list. RTX 5080

RTX 5090

Dell has its RTX 50-series pre-built PCs on sale now The Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop is now available to buy with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and RTX 5080 or 5090. Buy now from $4,449 from Dell

Nvidia stock of GPUs has not gone live yet... While other retailers are burning through their stock, Nvidia seems to be biding its time. This could be a second chance if you miss the first.

It's looking like a phased rollout for pre-builds One quick search on Best Buy shows a bunch of RTX gaming PCs ready to buy, but not quite yet. We'll keep you posted!

CCL has RTX 5080s available in the UK Now we're cooking in Britain, CCL has dropped its stock. RTX 5080s are here, but 5090 is not quite available yet! Get RTX 5080 from £1,199

Newegg is selling product combos right now If you need to get a good monitor to match your new GPU or a higher wattage power supply unit, Newegg's got your back. Newegg RTX 50-series product combos available now

Best Buy has the founders edition available to buy! RTX 5090: $1,999

RTX 5080: $999

Maingear's RTX 50-series desktops are now available to buy (Image credit: MainGear) MainGear has just made their "50 Series" custom-configurable gaming desktops available to buy. Follow this link to pick one up. In terms of other choices you can make for your build, these include the latest CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, and up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. You can really create a monster here.

How much more will third-party GPUs be? (Image credit: Tom's Guide) It's a good question I'm being asked a lot. The Founder's Edition GPUs from Nvidia itself will set you back $999 (£979) for RTX 5080 and $1,999 (£1,939) for the 5090. But Asus, MSI, Gigabyte and more are getting in on building their own versions. These usually come with different ways to cool the card and can come with a higher cost. For example, the PALIT 5080 is going for £1,149 at Currys. My advice would be to anticipate a price increase of around $200/£150 upwards for these alternative versions.

5 minutes to go (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Whether you're going for the MSI card you see above, any of Asus' options, or Nvidia's Founder's Edition original, they will all be dropping very soon. I'll keep on top of stocking, and all I can do is wish you all the best of luck with your purchases. Let us know if you get one!

DLSS 4 is a real upgrade (Image credit: Future) Since we posted our testing, CD Projekt Red issued its update to Cyberpunk 2077 that brings DLSS 4 into the mix. At the time of testing, multi frame generation was not available. But even with that in mind, the numbers are mightily impressive over the older DLSS 3.5. Swipe to scroll horizontally Cyberpunk 2077 settings RTX 5090 performance (frames per second) 4K Ultra (no DLSS) 57.32 4K Ultra (DLSS 3.5 frame generation) 97.6 4K Ultra (DLSS 4 frame generation 123.06 So as you can see, moving from that convolutional neural network to the transformer model is making it smarter and more efficient in boosting frame rates!

T-minus 10 minutes Get those mouse-clicking fingers ready, and make sure you've got accounts set up for the retailers you're targeting! ...are you nervous? I'm nervous too!

RTX 5090 testing reveals big gains (Image credit: Future) I know many of you are eager to assess the improvements in rendering performance without leaning on AI-powered enhancements. Nvidia’s heavy focus on buzzwords like “DLSS” and “neural” has sparked plenty of questions among our readers about how much of the gains are purely the result of raw processing power. To address this, we centered our initial benchmarks on this aspect. The results? You’re looking at an average 22-23% increase in game frames per second (FPS) compared to the 4090. Swipe to scroll horizontally Game benchmark RTX 5090 (FPS) RTX 4090 (FPS) % difference Cyberpunk 2077 (4K Ray Tracing: Ultra) 57.32 41.11 28.28% Borderlands 3 (4K Ultra) 176.28 130.76 25.82% DiRT 5 (4K Ultra) 227.6 185.8 18.37% Far Cry 6 (4K Ultra) 161 109 32.30% Shadow of the Tomb Raider (4K Ultra) 166 129 22.29%

Uh oh — Nvidia confirms that "stock-outs may happen." (Image credit: Future) To the surprise of absolutely no-one, Nvidia is warning customers that there is going to be "significant demand" of the RTX 5090 and 5080 — warning that "stock-outs may happen." In a follow-up warning, PC manufacturer PowerGPU has told its followers on X that "the RTX 5090 will be the worst" for availability, and that it will be this way "for the first 3 months." Warning you all now. The launch of the RTX 5090 will be the worst when it comes to availability. Already being told to expect it to be that way for the first 3 months.January 21, 2025 On a more positive note, Nvidia does note that it will be "shipping more stock to retail every day." So if you do miss the first wave, the likelihood of getting one will improve as we get further into the year.

Tip #2: Create an account and pre-save your payment details (Image credit: Best Buy) All to often I see a lot of people fall at the last hurdle of buying a high-demand product because they didn't set up a store account before. Whether it's Newegg, Best Buy or anyone else, take the time now to setup an account and pre-fill in all your payment and address details. That way, everything is saved and you can just click through all of this — instead of trying to feverishly type it out while the stock drains away.