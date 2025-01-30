Live
Where to buy RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 — launch day live updates
Here's where to get Nvidia's most powerful GPUs yet!
The Nvidia Geforce RTX 5090 and its brawny little brother, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 are on sale right now!
Demand is high, stock is low, and price tag is a big one. The RTX 5090 will cost $1,999 (£1,939), and the RTX 5080 has an MSRP of $999 (£979). However, I'll repeat what I said in my hands-on impressions. If you're upgrading from anything like the 10, 20 or 30 series, the uplifts are mind-blowing.
I want to make sure you’ve got the best chance possible to pick up one of these GPUs, hence this live blog covering every stock drop today!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5090 stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5090 stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5090 stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5090 stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5090 stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5090 stock
- Micro Center: check RTX 5090 stock
We expect Amazon to have standalone RTX 5090 cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
B&H Photo has landing pages for a variety of RTX 5090 cards from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.
Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5090 cards with pricing at $1,999. Meanwhile, RTX 5090-powered desktops start at — take a deep breath — $4,199.
I've seen pages for RTX 5090 cards from the likes of Asus and MSI. Additionally, Newegg is letting you trade-in your old GPU for a credit you can use toward the purchase of your new RTX 5090. A card like the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB can fetch you around $321.
One of the obvious places to look will be Nvidia itself. The company will have stock of its Founder's Edition GPU, but don't get it twisted — these will be hard to get.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5090 stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5090 stock
- EE: check RTX 5090 stock
- Currys: check RTX 5090 stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5090 stock
- Scan: check RTX 5090 stock
- Box: check RTX 5090 stock
- CCL: check RTX 5090 stock
Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 GPUs. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5090 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.
Don't believe the list prices — Overclockers seems to have just put these on as placeholders. This brand has plenty of 3rd party GPUs listed ready to go on sale.
From Gigabyte and MSI to Zotac and Asus, CCL is packed to the gills with RTX 5090 card options. This is a good one to keep in mind.
Box is low-key one of my favorite retailers to go for here in the UK. They've got a variety of GPUs to go for in the first scramble of RTX 50 series availability.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5080 stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5080 stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5080 stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5080 stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5080 stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5080 stock
RTX 5080 pages are live on Newegg — spanning all the usual manufacturing suspects like Asus, MSI and Gigabyte.
Amazon sells just about everything and we expect to see standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5080 cards with pricing at $999. Meanwhile, RTX 5080-powered desktops start at $2,299.
B&H Photo has live landing pages for RTX 5080 cards from the likes of Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5080 stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5080 stock
- EE: check RTX 5080 stock
- Currys: check RTX 5080 stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5080 stock
- Scan: check RTX 5080 stock
- CCL: check RTX 5080 stock
It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5080 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.
Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
Overclockers UK is a popular retailer for PC builders and the store already has multiple RTX 5080 cards listed. We're just hoping the prices come down as many are currently listed for absurd prices.
From Gigabyte and MSI to Zotac and Asus, CCL offers a wide selection of RTX 5080 cards. This is definitely one to consider.
Box is also sporting some RTX 5080s too — keep this open in your list of Chrome tabs to improve your chances of getting one!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Nvidia marketplace shows more stock at Micro Center!
Stock check
OK, so that was quite the royal rumble of a 45 minutes! Here's where we stand.
Brands that still have GPUs in stock
Brands showing "sold out"
- Best Buy (US)
- Newegg (US)
- Overclockers (UK)
- Nvidia (US and UK)
- EE (UK)
- Currys (UK)
Brands showing "coming soon"
Now that's not to say that those showing "sold out" won't be back with more stock. But in terms of who to wait for, I'd keep my eye very closely on the bottom 3 for the next few hours and tomorrow.
Overclockers UK is out of stock
Overclockers website has been problematic over the past 20 minutes, and now we know why. The pages are finally loading and turns out you were all rather hungry. Stock is now gone.
Scan UK still has stock remaining
UK stocking is looking pretty dire if you wanted to secure yours today, all except for one place. Scan still has some available!
All the stock is gone?
Just doing a final search around, and it's looking like retailers are either showing "out of stock" or "coming soon" (in anticipation of another drop). Give me a minute to check the final few to confirm.
Here's a taste of the over 75 games packing DLSS 4 tech
I've already tried some of them, including Cyberpunk 2077 bringing multi frame generation, super resolution and ray reconstruction to hit 4K at over 240 FPS. On top of that, I got to see Black Myth: Wukong (multi frame gen coming soon) and Black State (coming soon), but here are a few more games Nvidia has confirmed will pack DLSS 4.
- Alan Wake 2: This is a big one, as it'll be the first game to support RTX Mega Geometry, to drastically increase the amount of detail in its graphics.
- Hogwarts Legacy: Much like Cyberpunk, this is getting the multi frame gen/super resolution/ray reconstruction trifecta.
- Star Wars Outlaws: Improving the way video memory is used in such a hungry game is needed — Nvidia's DLSS multi frame gen comes to Star Wars.
- Doom: The Dark Ages: We saw this at Nvidia's event at CES 2025, and of course it's getting all the DLSS 4 goodness.
- Spider-Man 2: On day one, Spider-Man 2 is getting DLSS 4 with multi frame gen. I can't wait to swing around at 4K over 200 FPS.
Other honorable mentions include Marvel Rivals, Indiana Jones and the Great circle and Naraka: Bladepoint — all getting multi frame gen soon.
BREAKING: B&H selling some RTX 5090s tomorrow and more next week
You'll have another shot tomorrow if you're missing stocking today. B&H confirms that some RTX 5090s will drop at 9am tomorrow, and others on Thursday February 6
If you're close to a Micro Center, they've got RTX 50-series GPUs available to collect in-store.
Scan's the place to go in UK right now!
While Overclockers is crashing and Box seems to have boxed out, Scan has stock and it's running fine!
RTX 5080 + 1000-watt power supply currently going for $1,700 at Newegg. That extra PSU space is important for running GPU at full output.
Nvidia is dropping a new GeForce Game Ready Driver for RTX 50-series
If you've managed to bag an RTX 5090 or 5080, there will be a new GeForce Game Ready Driver for you to install that unlocks some of the key DLSS 4 features coming to the biggest titles (more on those soon).
On top of that, there will be DLSS 4 Overrides — allowing you to brute force DLSS 4 features into certain titles. Nvidia Broadcast will get two new AI-powered effects, and a new Nvidia app update will enhance RTX video super resolution, give you new multiple display settings and a whole lot more.
Downloading this is essential.
NO WAIT! Some must have dropped out of shopping carts. 5090 back at Best Buy.
RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Founders Edition sold out at Best Buy
Well that was quick!
UK RTX 5090 STOCK ALERT
RTX 5090 from MSI is available at Scan in UK for £1,939. HURRY!
B&H Photo & Video have a waiting list
If you click "notify when available," you should get on the list.
Dell has its RTX 50-series pre-built PCs on sale now
The Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop is now available to buy with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and RTX 5080 or 5090.
Nvidia stock of GPUs has not gone live yet...
While other retailers are burning through their stock, Nvidia seems to be biding its time. This could be a second chance if you miss the first.
It's looking like a phased rollout for pre-builds
One quick search on Best Buy shows a bunch of RTX gaming PCs ready to buy, but not quite yet. We'll keep you posted!
CCL has RTX 5080s available in the UK
Now we're cooking in Britain, CCL has dropped its stock. RTX 5080s are here, but 5090 is not quite available yet!
Newegg is selling product combos right now
If you need to get a good monitor to match your new GPU or a higher wattage power supply unit, Newegg's got your back.
Maingear's RTX 50-series desktops are now available to buy
MainGear has just made their "50 Series" custom-configurable gaming desktops available to buy. Follow this link to pick one up.
In terms of other choices you can make for your build, these include the latest CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, and up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. You can really create a monster here.
Nvidia RTX 5090 and 5080 are available NOW!
Time to buy! Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs are now available to buy online. Here's where to go for them (and be quick about it because they will sell out fast.
How much more will third-party GPUs be?
It's a good question I'm being asked a lot. The Founder's Edition GPUs from Nvidia itself will set you back $999 (£979) for RTX 5080 and $1,999 (£1,939) for the 5090. But Asus, MSI, Gigabyte and more are getting in on building their own versions.
These usually come with different ways to cool the card and can come with a higher cost. For example, the PALIT 5080 is going for £1,149 at Currys. My advice would be to anticipate a price increase of around $200/£150 upwards for these alternative versions.
5 minutes to go
Whether you're going for the MSI card you see above, any of Asus' options, or Nvidia's Founder's Edition original, they will all be dropping very soon.
I'll keep on top of stocking, and all I can do is wish you all the best of luck with your purchases. Let us know if you get one!
DLSS 4 is a real upgrade
Since we posted our testing, CD Projekt Red issued its update to Cyberpunk 2077 that brings DLSS 4 into the mix. At the time of testing, multi frame generation was not available.
But even with that in mind, the numbers are mightily impressive over the older DLSS 3.5.
|Cyberpunk 2077 settings
|RTX 5090 performance (frames per second)
|4K Ultra (no DLSS)
|57.32
|4K Ultra (DLSS 3.5 frame generation)
|97.6
|4K Ultra (DLSS 4 frame generation
|123.06
So as you can see, moving from that convolutional neural network to the transformer model is making it smarter and more efficient in boosting frame rates!
T-minus 10 minutes
Get those mouse-clicking fingers ready, and make sure you've got accounts set up for the retailers you're targeting!
...are you nervous? I'm nervous too!
RTX 5090 testing reveals big gains
I know many of you are eager to assess the improvements in rendering performance without leaning on AI-powered enhancements. Nvidia’s heavy focus on buzzwords like “DLSS” and “neural” has sparked plenty of questions among our readers about how much of the gains are purely the result of raw processing power.
To address this, we centered our initial benchmarks on this aspect. The results? You’re looking at an average 22-23% increase in game frames per second (FPS) compared to the 4090.
|Game benchmark
|RTX 5090 (FPS)
|RTX 4090 (FPS)
|% difference
|Cyberpunk 2077 (4K Ray Tracing: Ultra)
|57.32
|41.11
|28.28%
|Borderlands 3 (4K Ultra)
|176.28
|130.76
|25.82%
|DiRT 5 (4K Ultra)
|227.6
|185.8
|18.37%
|Far Cry 6 (4K Ultra)
|161
|109
|32.30%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider (4K Ultra)
|166
|129
|22.29%
Uh oh — Nvidia confirms that "stock-outs may happen."
To the surprise of absolutely no-one, Nvidia is warning customers that there is going to be "significant demand" of the RTX 5090 and 5080 — warning that "stock-outs may happen."
In a follow-up warning, PC manufacturer PowerGPU has told its followers on X that "the RTX 5090 will be the worst" for availability, and that it will be this way "for the first 3 months."
Warning you all now. The launch of the RTX 5090 will be the worst when it comes to availability. Already being told to expect it to be that way for the first 3 months.January 21, 2025
On a more positive note, Nvidia does note that it will be "shipping more stock to retail every day." So if you do miss the first wave, the likelihood of getting one will improve as we get further into the year.
Tip #2: Create an account and pre-save your payment details
All to often I see a lot of people fall at the last hurdle of buying a high-demand product because they didn't set up a store account before.
Whether it's Newegg, Best Buy or anyone else, take the time now to setup an account and pre-fill in all your payment and address details. That way, everything is saved and you can just click through all of this — instead of trying to feverishly type it out while the stock drains away.
Tip #1: Start refreshing a few minutes before
The first tip comes from the last time I had to join a rush to buy a GPU. Given the timing of this launch seems particularly strict, then the queueing system should start at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT on the dot.
If that's the case, it pays to start refreshing the product page of your chosen GPU a few minutes before — that way you can hopefully be one of the first to see that "coming soon" button change to "add to cart."
30 minutes until they launch
Happy Nvidia RTX 5080 and 5090 launch day!
We'll be sharing tips and advice on how to secure yours when they are available to buy at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT. But first thing's first, when it comes to retailers to go for, these are the ones I trust. Keep these loaded in the chamber.
