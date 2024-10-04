Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale is here — 13 deals I’d buy on Apple, Meta Quest and more

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days may be just around the corner, but Walmart is dead set on stealing the show with huge discounts ahead of the big day. And that's on top of Walmart's Holiday Deals event, a five-day sales event set to kick off on October 8, the same day as Amazon's October Prime Day.

It's truly a shopper's market right now. You can snag all kinds of great savings on Apple products, TVs, headphones, and all things tech at Walmart. If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping, Walmart's Toy Shop is officially live for the holiday season.

Here are some of the best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart that we've found so far. And before you check out, be sure to take a look at today's best Walmart promo codes for even more savings.

Best Walmart anti Prime Day TV deals

TCL 43" S5 4K Google TV: was $349 now $248 @ Walmart

The TCL 5-Series Google TV is one of the best smart TV experiences out there that won't break the bank. It comes with Google TV (one of the best smart platforms) built-in, a 4K UHD resolution, and Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

TCL 75" QM7 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,999 now $1,298 @ Walmart

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for an excellent gaming experience. If you're not a gamer, there's still plenty to appreciate, including Mini-LEDs, quantum dots, and built-in Google TV.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,497 @ Walmart

$1,001 off! Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. This Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG, and Dolby Atmos support.

Best Walmart anti Prime Day Apple deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen, Lightning): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

The AirPods (2nd Gen) don't have ANC, but you get solid audio performance, up to 5 hours of playback time, and Apple's H1 chip for fast connectivity with iOS devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds and we loved how seamlessly they work with Apple devices. Just note that the case still uses Apple's Lightning charging port, not USB-C like the newer models.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB + WI-FI: was $329 now $224 @ Walmart

In the market for an iPad? This 10.2-inch 2021 model has dropped to its lowest price ever on Walmart. Get the 64GB + Wi-Fi model for only $224 — a great savings of $105 compared to the normal list price of $329. It may not be the most powerful iPad on the market, but its A13 Bionic chipset is still easily performant enough to get you through daily computing tasks.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS/45mm): was $529 now $379 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Best Walmart anti Prime Day headphone deals

Beats Solo 3: was $179 now $99 @ Walmart

If you want to pair comfort and style with excellent battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. Especially now they're on sale for just $99 at Walmart. A solid entry-level pair of 'phones, these are a great pick for value-conscious shoppers, and because they feature the Apple W1 chip, they'll quickly pair with your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $159 @ Walmart

Although not the lowest price we've ever seen, this is a great deal on the Beats Studio 3. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a solid job of blocking outside noise. Our Beats Studio 3 review said these are a "solid choice," especially for Apple users. Just keep in mind this is an older model, and the newer Beats Studio Pro is now available.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $297 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, even with ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. With ANC turned off, you can push that up to 40 hours of battery life.

Best Walmart anti Prime Day gaming deals

God of War Ragnarök (PS5): was $69 now $39 @ Walmart

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget. Our pick for Game of the Year 2022, God of War Ragnarök is an essential PS5 game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch): was $69 now $57 @ Walmart

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.