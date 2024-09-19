You don't need the 30th Anniversary PS5 Collection, but you'll want some of that sweet grey nostalgia

The 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation console is quickly approaching. Sony is celebrating by releasing a limited edition line of PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories with a nostalgic design reminiscent of the original console.

Sony first launched the original PlayStation console in Japan in December of 1994, and the electronics giant has been ramping up anniversary celebrations as we get closer to that date.

The rest of the globe may be confused about that anniversary since the console didn't hit North America and Europe until September 1995, while Australia had to wait until November.

Introducing the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection - YouTube Watch On

Sony will be selling this collection in limited quantities and with different flavors. The collection will have the original PlayStation gray color design and the four-color logo we're all familiar with.

It will be available in two bundles: one PS5 digital edition console and one PS5 Pro version. Sony will also sell 30th-anniversary editions of the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers and the PS Portal.

Here's the full lineup and what Sony will include:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console — 30 Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

PS5 Pro Console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity

DualSense controller

DualSense Edge controller

DualSense Charging Station

Console cover for a Disc Drive (the disc drive is sold separately)

Vertical Stand

PlayStation controller-style cable connector

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

Original PlayStation four color logo sticker

PlayStation Poster

PlayStation logo paperclip

PS5 Digital Edition — 30 Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

PS5 Digital Edition with 1TB SSD

DualSense wireless controller

Console cover for a disc drive (disc drive sold separately)

Vertical Stand

PlayStation controller-style cable connector

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

Original PlayStation four color logo sticker

PlayStation Poster

PlayStation logo paperclip

Sold separately

PlayStation Portal Remote player - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

The PlayStation Blog post notes that the company will only sell 12,300 PS5 Pro console bundle units, which will feature the limited edition numbers etched onto the unit.

They don't specify how many or for how long the other 30th Anniversary edition items will be available. The blog says it will be sold in "highly limited supply."

Pre-orders for the 30th Anniversary items will be available to pre-order starting September 26. Sony says that the hardware will begin shipping in November.

The blog does not mention price, but we presume the prices will match what already exists for each item. However, with how much comes in the bundles, we're unsure if that will add to the price or if those extras are bonuses.

One nice touch is the packing for the 30th Anniversary edition, which is a copycat of the original packaging for the PlayStation.

The entire collection looks great, and we won't lie; it's very enticing. At the very least, we might pick up a controller.