You don't need the 30th Anniversary PS5 Collection, but you'll want some of that sweet grey nostalgia
The entire lineup is enticing
The 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation console is quickly approaching. Sony is celebrating by releasing a limited edition line of PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories with a nostalgic design reminiscent of the original console.
Sony first launched the original PlayStation console in Japan in December of 1994, and the electronics giant has been ramping up anniversary celebrations as we get closer to that date.
The rest of the globe may be confused about that anniversary since the console didn't hit North America and Europe until September 1995, while Australia had to wait until November.
Sony will be selling this collection in limited quantities and with different flavors. The collection will have the original PlayStation gray color design and the four-color logo we're all familiar with.
It will be available in two bundles: one PS5 digital edition console and one PS5 Pro version. Sony will also sell 30th-anniversary editions of the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers and the PS Portal.
Here's the full lineup and what Sony will include:
PlayStation 5 Pro Console — 30 Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
- PS5 Pro Console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity
- DualSense controller
- DualSense Edge controller
- DualSense Charging Station
- Console cover for a Disc Drive (the disc drive is sold separately)
- Vertical Stand
- PlayStation controller-style cable connector
- Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties
- Original PlayStation four color logo sticker
- PlayStation Poster
- PlayStation logo paperclip
PS5 Digital Edition — 30 Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle
- PS5 Digital Edition with 1TB SSD
- DualSense wireless controller
- Console cover for a disc drive (disc drive sold separately)
- Vertical Stand
- PlayStation controller-style cable connector
- Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties
- Original PlayStation four color logo sticker
- PlayStation Poster
- PlayStation logo paperclip
Sold separately
- PlayStation Portal Remote player - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition
- DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition
- DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition
The PlayStation Blog post notes that the company will only sell 12,300 PS5 Pro console bundle units, which will feature the limited edition numbers etched onto the unit.
They don't specify how many or for how long the other 30th Anniversary edition items will be available. The blog says it will be sold in "highly limited supply."
Pre-orders for the 30th Anniversary items will be available to pre-order starting September 26. Sony says that the hardware will begin shipping in November.
The blog does not mention price, but we presume the prices will match what already exists for each item. However, with how much comes in the bundles, we're unsure if that will add to the price or if those extras are bonuses.
One nice touch is the packing for the 30th Anniversary edition, which is a copycat of the original packaging for the PlayStation.
The entire collection looks great, and we won't lie; it's very enticing. At the very least, we might pick up a controller.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.