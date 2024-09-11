Preparing for PS5 Pro? The Disc drive is now outselling every Xbox console — don’t miss out

Sony's new PS5 Pro will launch this November with PS5 Pro preorders starting on September 26. Unveiled earlier this week during Sony's nine-minute technical presentation, the new console is more of a mid-gen refresh rather than a totally redesigned console. Now for the kicker — it'll cost you $699.

That price nets you a console, 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller, and a digital copy of Astro's Playroom. What you don't get is an optical drive. If you want a disc drive, you'll have to purchase the Disc Drive for PS5 separately for an extra $79. Unfortunately, the Disc Drive for PS5 is starting to sell out ahead of the PS5 Pro launch. Below I've listed all the retailers where you can still find stock of Sony's Disc Drive for PS5.

PS5 Disc Drive restock tracker — stores to check

Disc Drive for PS5

Disc Drive for PS5: for $79 @ Walmart

The Disc Drive For PS5 is an easy way to add an optical drive to your console. It lets you play physical PS5 games as well as supported PS4 titles on Blu-ray Disc. It also lets you watch movies and shows on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Disc Drive for PS5: for $79 @ Sony

Sony still has stock of its Disc Drive For PS5. The $79 accessory lets you add an optical drive to your PS5.

Disc Drive for PS5: check stock @ Amazon

Amazon is currently sold out of Disc Drive units. There's no sign of when a restock could arrive.

Disc Drive for PS5: check stock @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently sold out of Disc Drive units with no signs of when stock can be replenished.

PS5 Pro — what's included

Sony unveiled the PS5 Pro in a brief PlayStation Technical Showcase presentation. Upgrades to the console include an upgraded GPU, Advance Ray Tracing capabilities, and AI-Driven Upscaling, also known as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution.

The PS5 Pro also comes with a generous 2TB SSD, which is a noteworthy upgrade on the 825GB hard drive that came with the PS5, and double the 1TB that comes with the PS5 Slim. What it doesn't include is a disc drive, which is why the current Disc Drive for PS5 is selling out.

Remember, preorders kick off on September 26 with the official launch happening on November 7. If you want your PS5 Pro to have a disc drive, stock of the current Disc Drive for PS5 might be depleted by then or hard to come by. That means now is the time to purchase that $79 accessory.