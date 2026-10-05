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October Prime Day just went LIVE — 47+ best deals on Beats, Ninja, Skechers, Ring and more
Don't blow your budget on unnecessary deals
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Best value
3. TVs
4. Sneakers
5. Amazon devices
6. Appliances
7. Apple
8. Home & garden
9. Apparel
10. LIVE: latest updates
Prime Big Deal Days is the new official start to the holiday season. The 48-hour sale — now in its fifth consecutive year — is essentially a fall Prime Day jam-packed with deals on everything from coffee machines to iPads.
Although it officially starts on October 6, in typical Amazon fashion there are hundreds of deals you can shop right now. I've covered every Prime Day and while there are plenty of good deals to be had, there are also plenty of deals that are totally skippable.
To help you sort through the noise, I'm highlighting all of the best Prime Day deals you can shop right now. Whether you're in the market for your first OLED TV or just curious what's on sale, along with the Tom's Guide team we'll be showcasing discounts on products we recommend, have tested, or are planning to buy ourselves.
In terms of deals, the best Prime Day deals tend to be on Amazon's own devices. For example, right now Amazon hardware is on sale from $12. Amazon raised the price of its hardware last month, so these deals are a must if you want to avoid paying full price.
Remember, you must be a Prime member to shop most deals. If you're not already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or get a free 6-month trial if you sign up for Prime for Young Adults. Otherwise, below are all of our top picks. (For even more deals, check out our October Prime Day guide).
Quick Links
- shop all early Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Bedsure Cooling Blanket: was $18 now $16
- New Balance sale: deals from $19
- Skechers: from $25
- Tribit StormBox Micro 3: was $65 now $59
- Asics Glideride Max: was $170 now $79
- De'Longhi Dedica Maestro: was $349 now $199
I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide and I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade. From running sneakers to OLED TV deals, I'll guide you through the best discounts you can buy this Prime Day. I'll highlight deals on Tom's Guide-recommended TVs, small appliances, and more. Looking for a specific deal? Shoot me a comment and I can help.
Best Value
Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon
Here's another perk to being young. College students can save 50% on their Prime membership. Prime for Young Adults is designed for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more.
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Skechers shoes/apparel: from $25 @ Amazon
I've worn dozens of sneakers, but when it comes to comfort — Skechers are among my favorites. Plus, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any activity. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale right now with discounts on sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children.
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Amazon devices: deals from $12 @ Amazon
First the bad news: Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%. The basic Echo Dot, for example, now has a $79 MSRP (was $49). Now the good news: You can offset those price increases with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale which has Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and Kindle devices from $12.
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The De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine is a compact espresso machine, so it won't take up too much room on your countertop. It has three termperature settings, a 15 bar professional pump, and a commercial-style steam wand. It's so easy to use that anyone can make a perfect coffee with it.
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The TCL QM7L is one of the brand's first Super Quantum Dot (SQD) TVs that offers better contrast and color than rival Mini-LED TVs. It recently won the Tom's Guide Award for Best Mini-LED TV. It's an epic bargain to find the 65-inch model at this price.
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TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. The sale includes a lot of smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, there are also plenty of larger sets included in the sale. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
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If you're shopping on a budget for something with solid performance, take a closer look at the TCL QM6K, which is currently at its all-time price low. In addition to quantum-dot color, it comes with an advanced array of Mini-LED backlights. Google TV and Dolby Vision support are here, too, as well as a solid selection of gaming features.
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Unlike the mid-range Samsung S90H and the flagship-level Samsung S95H, the entry-level S85H does not feature the brand's iconic (and divisive) glare-free display. Instead, its screen is glossy. Nevertheless, this 2026 TV packs dynamic brightness and contrast, AI-powered voice enhancements so you always hear crystal clear audio, and built-in Alexa.
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Amazon is secretly knocking $100 off this TV's price tag at checkout. That's an epic deal for a TV we called the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. Note: The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and on sale for $799.
Price check: 48" for $799 @ Best Buy
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Sneakers/Footwear
For a vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafers on sale at Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.
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On sale in a range of sizes and colors, these Skechers sneakers are perfect to keep up with you when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon love these for their stylish looks and easy slip-on design, assuring they're great for casual walks and low-impact exercise.
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The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap right now. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
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At 50% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.
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Amazon devices
We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support.
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If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.
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Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12.
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The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
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The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
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Appliances
The Cosori Electric Glass Kettle is about as basic as you can get, but that's what makes it so great. It boils 500ml of water in just two minutes, so there's no waiting around for your next cup of tea. Since the kettle is glass, it takes some maintenance, but at such a bargain price, its performance is awesome. We rank it as one of the best electric kettles. It's a modest discount, but well worth the price.
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Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
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The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point.
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The Blueair Blue Signature air purifier was a clear winner in our tests, thanks to its efficiency in large spaces and high clean air delivery rate (CADR) in terms of dust, smoke and pollen. There are plenty of handy settings, and this device is Wi-Fi enabled. Plus, the design even doubles up as a coffee table!
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Apple
The AirTag 2 is one of the best trackers ever released. What makes it superior is Apple's improved Precision Finding performance courtesy of its new Ultra Wideband chip. The chip allows you to better track down its location. You can also use your Apple Watch to find your AirTag too.
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The iPhone Air's battery life is on the shorter side. Fortunately, you can easily extend it with this MagSafe Battery specifically designed for the iPhone Air, which snaps onto the back to provide up to a 65% battery boost.
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The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature.
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This past summer Apple increased the MBA's price to $1,299 (+$200). Since then, deals have been hard to come by. However, the current price knocks $200 off again, which is better than nothing. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. We also like that the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost.
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Home & Garden
YETI sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. You'll even find YETI apparel and blankets on sale. If you're a fan of YETI, this is the sale you've been waiting for.
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This oxygen-based powder boosts whitening by forty percent compared to standard bleach. Use it as a simple water-activated presoak or pour it straight into your washer drum to easily restore brilliant whites on socks, t-shirts, and more.
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If you sleep hot — even in cooler months — this cooling blanket was designed for you. It's made from a super thin rayon derived from bamboo fabric, so it’s cool to the touch and also offers moisture wicking. In fact, Bedsure claim it is 10 times more breathable and absorbent than cotton.
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Summer may be over, but there are still pesky bugs out and about. Mighty Mint's Insect Repellent is ideal for indoor and outdoor use. Made from extra-concentrated peppermint oil, this natural spray is non-toxic and stain-free if used on surfaces. What’s more, it’s safe to use around children and pets and it'll keep pests at bay.
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Brightech’s solar-powered string lights used to cost $47, but you can find them for much less right now. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours.
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These 3-piece wooden hummingbird nests are specifically designed to fit their small stature and provide them with shelter and warmth. There's also a small perch outside it and a groove on the roof that works like a feeder to put bird food. Plus, its pine wood has a natural scent that helps attract our furry friends back. Not bad for just $21!
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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Apparel
Under Armour: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour sales are going strong! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.
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Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse.
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If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for fall and features a loose fit for extra comfort.
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$91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.
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Everyone can use a light jacket — and this utility jacket has fall written all over it. The versatile jacket is perfect to layer over a flannel and keep you warm as the weather cools down. We're loving its cinched waist and blend of military and civilian style. Plus, you can't beat a high-quality look at such an affordable price.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
AirPods Pro 3 for $70 off...
The AirPods Pro 3 are on sale with a cool $70 discount. While this isn't their lowest price ever — they've sold for $169 in the past — this is still a great price considering the excellent sound quality, active noise canceling and useful extra features you get. They even stay in place while you're exercising!
$300 off the new LG B6 OLED TV...
It wouldn't be Prime Day without an LG OLED TV deal! Our new choice for the best TV on the market, the LG B6 OLED, is on sale for $300 off in the 77-inch size. This is the lowest price ever for this size, so it's a deal worth jumping on.
Considering its amazing picture quality, it's one of the best value TVs you can buy. It's almost as good as the next step up in LG's TV line, the LG C6, but it costs less.
- LG 77" B6 4K OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Amazon
The best value video doorbell is 55% off...
I would skip the Ring doorbell this Prime Day and instead get the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+. We rank it as one of the best video doorbells, especially for shoppers on a budget — and it includes all the features you need, from sharp 2K video to 22-month battery life. There are even options for local video storage.
- Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $79 now $35 @ Amazon
50% off the Beats Studio Pro...
The Beats Studio Pro are on sale for 50% off. Our tester had mixed feelings about them back when we checked them out in our Beats Studio Pro review, mostly because they were outclassed by rivals at their original MSRP of $349. But now, you can get them for $149, and they're some of the best value headphones out there. The longer battery life (up to 40 hours) and improved active noise cancelation are some of their best features.
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon
The Nike Pegasus 42 drop to lowest price ever...
Our Senior Fitness Writer, Nick-Harris Fry, knows his stuff when it comes to running shoes. He's done the hard work for you by searching through Nike's running shoe sales for the best deals! One of the best value shoes we've tested, the Nike Pegasus 2, is even cheaper thanks to this sale — so make sure you grab a pair if you want to both save money and shave time off your runs.
New Apple Watch for $199...
Several new Apple deals have just dropped on Amazon, and a lot of them are really great. To start you off, one of my favorite deals is on the Apple Watch SE 3. We gave it a 4-star rating in our Apple Watch SE 3 review and it's now even better value with a $50 discount. It's basically a cheaper version of the Apple Watch — but still has all the essential features you need on your wrist, from an always-on display to useful sleep tracking.
- Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Welcome!
Hello, everyone! This is Tom's Guide's Deals Editor, Millie Davis-Williams. Prime Big Deal Days starts tomorrow, so there's not much time left to wait! However, there are already plenty of early deals you can shop right away. Stay tuned to this live blog as I'll be bringing you the best of the best savings.
The best deals will be reserved for Amazon Prime members, so don't forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or grab yourself a free trial.
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