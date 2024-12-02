Live
Cyber Monday tablet deals LIVE: iPads, Fire TV tablets, and more of the best deals right now
Save big with these Cyber Monday tablet deals
Cyber Monday tablet deals
Cyber Monday deals are here! With the day itself just around the corner, there are plenty of tablet deals already available. The discounts haven't really stopped over the sales weekend, so you can save immediately, although prices may continue to drop when we hit Cyber Monday itself.
The cheapest iPad deal right now remains the iPad 10th gen for $279 at Amazon, which is 20% off. However, there are also some awesome deals on the latest models, like the iPad Air M2 for just $499 at Amazon. It isn't just Apple tablets that are discounted, though. Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 for just $139 at Amazon, which is $90 off.
I've been tracking tablet prices all month and across the sales period. So let me tell you: these discounts are worth scooping up. These tablets are not only well-priced but also offer impressive performance, making them excellent picks for everything from work to entertainment.
This list will be curated by me, and the Tom's Guide team, throughout Cyber Monday, to help you shop smarter and make great savings. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest and best Cyber Monday tablet deals.
Cyber Monday tablet deals are live, and I’m here to help you find the best offers worth your time and money. Whether you’re shopping for a budget-friendly tablet or a premium model, I’m handpicking standout deals on the most sought-after models. Each recommendation is chosen based on performance, value, and reviews from the Tom’s Guide team. Stay tuned for updates as I highlight the biggest savings, including rare discounts on new releases and top-rated tablets.
Fire Tablet Deals
This is the smallest and cheapest Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and while it's not powerful and lacks an HD screen it runs on FireOS (a more limited version of Android) and lets you browse the web or stream videos.
Built for older kids (6-12), this tablet combines grown-up features with smart parental controls. The 10.1-inch HD display and slim case feel premium, while included ad-free content and long battery life make it parent-friendly. At $80 off, it's an excellent value for a kids' tablet.
This is Amazon's most powerful tablet and comes with the highest price. It usually sells for $229, but you can get $90 off and take it home from $139 right now. Our Fire Max 11 review called it the "best Fire tablet yet," which is saying something since Amazon is no newbie to the tablet game.
Android Tablet Deals
This budget-friendly 9-inch tablet handles basic computing needs well. While storage is limited, cloud options help, and the HD display works well for both productivity and entertainment. Good for business travelers wanting a lightweight laptop alternative.
Lenovo's Tab M11 is a solid workhorse tablet that offers you a nice 11-inch 1200p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. There's nothing spectacular about this tablet except the price.
The 2024 version of Samsung's value tablet impresses with its 11-inch display and quad speaker setup. The slim, durable design and improved processor make it versatile enough for everything from Netflix binges to casual gaming. At $199, it's a solid choice for anyone wanting a capable tablet without flagship prices.
The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.
iPad deals
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
You can also get $100 off the 256GB version of the 11-inch iPad Air M2, which is ideal if you need more storage space for work, or simply to download more movies and TV!
The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera. Even better, it's now $50 cheaper than before when you click the Amazon coupon below, taking it to $849.
LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.
LOWEST PRICE! If you're using an iPad Pro for work, chances are you could do with some extra storage space. The latest 13-inch iPad Pro M4 512GB model is currently $200 off at Amazon. That's 13% off and the cheapest we've ever seen this configuration go.
Need a big screen and lots of storage? You can get $400 off the massive 13-inch model — a big beautiful canvas for all your work and entertainment needs!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Pick up an M4 iPad Pro with a sneaky $150 price cut
Amazon can be sneaky with their Cyber Monday deals, as they will list the discounted price but won't automatically add a small coupon just below it unless it's clicked. Keep that in mind if you're after the new 11-inch iPad Pro with M4, and you can get an extra $50 discount with the coupon!
That takes this $999 iPad Pro down to just $849, which is great news if you looking for one of the most powerful tablets on the market. Throw in its Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera, and this tablet is a treat to use.
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon
Google Pixel Tablet is over $100 off
Cyber Monday has hit the Google Pixel Tablet, and what a deal it is. You can save $120 on one of the best tablets on the market, which really says something seeing as this isn't an iPad. Down from $399, it's now just $279, and it comes with a host of fabulous perks.
That includes a fantastic 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, smart home controls, and sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras for video calls and taking snaps. Plus, it's a neat-looking device in Hazel for you home. Grab it while it's still on sale.
Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy
Amazon Fire Tablet 7 for just $44
Just need a simple tablet to scroll through websites, read books, or give your little ones something to watch? You can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire Tablet 7, especially now that it's crashed to under $50.
Don't expect a powerhouse, as this tablet is made for simple tasks. That's why it's a great option for kids and for anyone who needs a small screen on them to check out their usual website haunts. For $44, this is a bargain.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $79 now $44 at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals are already rolling in — get $100 off the iPad Air M2!
Even though we've still got a sleep to go before Cyber Monday itself, the tablet deals are already landing, including $100 off the latest 11-inch iPad Air M2 models. You can get $100 off the iPad Air M2 128GB model at Amazon, which is not just $499 — it isn't the cheapest we've seen this iPad go, but only by $2, so this is still a great deal.
In our iPad Air M2 review, we loved rapid M2 chip, which delivers strong performance for work and gaming. We also praised this tablet's long battery life and susprisingly decent internal speakers, in the end awarding it a solid 4 stars!
You can also get the iPad Air M2 256GB for $599 at Amazon, which is also $100 off — this model is ideal if you need more storage for downloading games, movies and TV.
Apple iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon