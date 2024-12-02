Cyber Monday tablet deals LIVE: iPads, Fire TV tablets, and more of the best deals right now

Cyber Monday deals are here! With the day itself just around the corner, there are plenty of tablet deals already available. The discounts haven't really stopped over the sales weekend, so you can save immediately, although prices may continue to drop when we hit Cyber Monday itself.

The cheapest iPad deal right now remains the iPad 10th gen for $279 at Amazon, which is 20% off. However, there are also some awesome deals on the latest models, like the iPad Air M2 for just $499 at Amazon. It isn't just Apple tablets that are discounted, though. Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 for just $139 at Amazon, which is $90 off.

I've been tracking tablet prices all month and across the sales period. So let me tell you: these discounts are worth scooping up. These tablets are not only well-priced but also offer impressive performance, making them excellent picks for everything from work to entertainment.

This list will be curated by me, and the Tom's Guide team, throughout Cyber Monday, to help you shop smarter and make great savings. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest and best Cyber Monday tablet deals.

Kaycee How-to Editor Cyber Monday tablet deals are live, and I’m here to help you find the best offers worth your time and money. Whether you’re shopping for a budget-friendly tablet or a premium model, I’m handpicking standout deals on the most sought-after models. Each recommendation is chosen based on performance, value, and reviews from the Tom’s Guide team. Stay tuned for updates as I highlight the biggest savings, including rare discounts on new releases and top-rated tablets.

Fire Tablet Deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet : was $79 now $44 at Amazon This is the smallest and cheapest Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and while it's not powerful and lacks an HD screen it runs on FireOS (a more limited version of Android) and lets you browse the web or stream videos.

Android Tablet Deals

Lenovo 11-inch Tab M11: was $179 now $143 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's Tab M11 is a solid workhorse tablet that offers you a nice 11-inch 1200p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. There's nothing spectacular about this tablet except the price.

Samsung 11" Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ : was $269 now $199 at Amazon The 2024 version of Samsung's value tablet impresses with its 11-inch display and quad speaker setup. The slim, durable design and improved processor make it versatile enough for everything from Netflix binges to casual gaming. At $199, it's a solid choice for anyone wanting a capable tablet without flagship prices.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: was $599 now $399 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.

iPad deals

Apple 13" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $799 now $699 at Amazon The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera. Even better, it's now $50 cheaper than before when you click the Amazon coupon below, taking it to $849.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.