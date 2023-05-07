Star Wars: Jedi Survivor has a lot of optional content to check out. Interestingly enough, one of the most popular side quests is collecting fish for Pyloon's Saloon on planet Koboh. It’s a fun diversion when not dealing with the galaxy’s wretched hive of scum and villainy. However, it can be disappointing to return to a dirty fish tank between missions.

If you’re wondering how to clean the fish tank in Jedi Survivor, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ll show you all the steps required to keep your precious fish tank looking pristine.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor — How to clean the fish tank

Early in the game, you’ll unlock Pyloon's Saloon on Koboh. As you progress, you’ll recruit people to populate it. You’ll find an alien to tend the rooftop garden, a droid DJ, gamblers who run a casino and a fisher named Skoova Stev. You’ll need this pint-sized extraterrestrial to find fish located on the planets you visit. This is also the key to keeping the fish tank clean.

1. Unlock the upstairs portion of Pyloon's Saloon (Image: © Electronic Arts) You’ll unlock Pyloon's Saloon as your main base of operations early in the game but you won’t be able to access all of its areas. The fish tank is located on the second floor but you can’t go there until after you’ve recruited the ancient droid, Zee. She’s part of the main quest so can't miss her.

2. Recruit Skoova Stev (Image: © Electronic Arts) You can find the eccentric alien Skoova Stev on Koboh. To be specific, Stev is located in Foothill Falls on the path to the Mountain Ascent. Stev is an optional recruit but he’s hard to miss if you’re in this area. Talk to Stev to recruit him for Pyloon's Saloon.

3. Catch fish (Image: © Electronic Arts) The only way to clean the fish tank is to catch more fish. That sounds counterintuitive since you’d assume more fish would equal a dirtier tank. The ways of the Force are mysterious. As you catch more fish, the tank will gradually look cleaner. It will appear spotless once you’ve caught all 12 fish in the game. When visiting a planet, pull up your holographic map to find unexplored areas, which are highlighted in yellow. You might find Stev in these places. Stev is small but he’s hard to miss since he’s always riding on top of a barge. This is the best strategy for finding all 12 fish.

And that’s how you keep the fish tank clean in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. This might not be as exciting as blowing up the Death Star but it’s enjoyable regardless.

