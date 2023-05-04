Star Wars: Jedi Survivor — how to beat the rancor

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor has no shortage of nasty aliens to battle. As Cal Kestis, you’ll mostly contend with humanoid foes like stormtroopers and raiders. But since this is Star Wars, there’s no shortage of vicious wildlife that wants to eat you. Of these, the infamous rancor is one of the deadliest creatures in the game.

Beating the rancor isn’t easy given the monster’s size and aggression. This is especially true if you encounter the beast in one of the game’s first side quests. Defeating the rancor might seem impossible at that point, but with the right strategy, you'll emerge victorious.

Below, we’ll show you how to defeat the rancor in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

How to defeat the rancor in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

The first rancor you’re likely to run into resides in the Sodden Grotto on planet Koboh. You’ll also find another rancor in the Phon'Qi Caverns on the same planet. No matter if you’re early in the game or have advanced further, these basic tricks will help you overcome your fearsome adversary.

1. Don’t get greedy (Image: © Electronic Arts) The rancor is unrelenting in its attacks. It stomps the ground when you’re close and hurls boulders when you’re far. Some of its attacks can kill you in one shot. Because of that, it’s best to not mash the attack button when fighting it. When you get an opening, strike once or twice and then back off. To quote Han Solo: "Don't get cocky, kid!"

2. Jump over stomp attacks (Image: © Electronic Arts) The rancor’s stomp is an unblockable attack. Be prepared to jump over the resulting shockwaves created when it strikes the ground with its feet. It usually stomps twice if you’re close and once if you’re far. The rancor also has a massive ground slam that can all but kill you. When the monster glows red, back away as far as possible and jump over the shockwave.

3. Force throw bones (Image: © Electronic Arts) You can momentarily stun the rancor by force-throwing a bone into its mouth. This is a good way to get in some quick hits, but as we said above, don’t get greedy. It’s best to use this trick twice at most since it becomes less effective each time.

4. Parry regular attacks (Image: © Electronic Arts) You can parry the rancor’s claw attacks, which it usually does twice in a row. We only recommend this tactic if you’re comfortable with parrying. If not, just keep away from the rancor when it’s attacking and strike only when you see an opening.

Those are the basic tips for defeating the rancor in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Keep in mind that this is a protracted battle that requires patience. It can be scary too, but if you keep your wits, the force will be with you.

