How to use Google Maps on your Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4

Back when the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 launched, Google promised that two features would be coming in the near future: Google Wallet and Google Maps. Google Wallet arrived a little while back, but Google Maps took a little bit more time to get here. Fortunately, the wait is over.

The Google Maps app for both Fitbits means proud owners of the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches can get turn-by-turn directions on their wrist. But only on Android for the time being. iOS support for this feature is still forthcoming, and is currently scheduled to arrive later in the year.

Here’s how to use Google Maps on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4.

How to install Google Maps on your Fitbit

1. Open the Fitbit App on your Android phone and tap the Avatar icon in the top left.



(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Future)

2. Select your Fitbit Sense 2 or Fitbit Versa 4.



(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

3. Press Google Maps on the right.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

4. Press Setup.

(Image credit: Tom pritchard/Tom's Guide)

5. The screen will tell you Google Maps isn’t installed, at which point you press App Gallery.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

6. Press the Install button in the center of the screen.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

7. Toggle the permissions, depending on what you want Google Maps to have.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

8. Use the back arrow in the top left, and select Done.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

How to use Google Maps on your Fitbit

1. Open the Fitbit App on your Android phone and tap the Avatar menu icon in the top left.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Future)

2. Select your Fitbit Sense 2 or Fitbit Versa 4.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

3. Press Google Maps on the right.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

5. The following screen lets you customize your auto-start options, with toggles for cycling, driving and walking directions.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

6. Open the Google Maps app on your phone.

7. Search for directions as normal, making sure to use the appropriate method of transport, and hit Start.

(Image credit: Tom pritchard/Tom's Guide)

8. If Auto-start is enabled your Fitbit will buzz and Google Maps will open automatically. If not you’ll have to open your watch’s app menu and select Google Maps from the list.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

9. In both cases a brief summary of your trip will appear on your watch screen, complete with an estimated travel time.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

10. This will transition into turn-by-turn directions which will change as you move, and the watch will buzz at each step.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

11. Scroll down the screen and and tap the Preview button to send a notification to your phone, which lets you opens up Google Maps on your device.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

12. Alternatively you can select pause navigation on your watch, or select Exit to end it completely.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

If you'd like to read more tutorials, we've got you covered. Why not learn how to download offline Google Maps, so you'll always have directions even when you have no signal. Want to become a Google power user? Check out the 11 hidden Google Search features you should be using. Concerned about controlling your personal data? You may wish to learn how to delete your contact information from Google Search.