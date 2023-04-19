CatGPT is the best use of AI yet

AI features have spread all around the internet thanks to the release of ChatGPT plugins and the ChatGPT API. The likes of Expedia and Snapchat have introduced AI to their services, but for our money, nothing beats the joy of CatGPT (opens in new tab).

That was not a typo. CatGPT is a hilarious AI-powered spoof of ChatGPT that replies as a cat, and supplies one of the millions of cute cat GIFS on the internet for free with every response, thanks to its GPT-FURR model.

CatGPT has all the regular chat features of OpenAI’s own ChatGPT but is delivered with the sass of an aloof kitty and more cat puns than you could count on four paws. Completely free to use, CatGPT also features an easy way to donate to the Humane Society (opens in new tab) to help real-life cats and other pets.

Like all cats, CatGPT is also plotting to take over the world. Future plans include the ability to text with CatGPT via SMS, and even create AI-generated cat GIFs using users’ own felines.

Lmao? More like Lmeow

Of course technology as important as CatGPT needs to be put through its paces and I took it upon myself to do some hard hitting, Pulitzer Prize worthy journalism and play with CatGPT.

According to CatGPT the next iPhone could signal a radical change in design from Apple. We'll keep our eyes peeled!

But what do cats watch on Netflix? Not a lot apparently, but they've heard good things about Stranger Things. As for dogs, well CatGPT is less of a fan.

Finally I asked the question that cost Google $100 billion "What captured the first image of a planet outside our solar system?" and it got the answer right. Proof that cats really do know everything.

Sound like something you want to be involved in? Of course it does. So now we'll show you how to use CatGPT.

How to use CatGPT

Visit www.cat-gpt.com (opens in new tab) Login or create an account Select the GPT-FURR model Type a query in the search box Select New Cat to start a new conversation

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Visit www.cat-gpt.com (Image: © CatGPT) Visit www.cat-gpt.com (opens in new tab) and select Click here to access CatGPT for free to start having all your AI cat questions answered.

2. Login or Signup (Image: © CatGPT) Select Login or click Signup to create an account. You will just need an email address to signup.

3. Set the model to GPT-FURR (Image: © CatGPT) Set the model to GPT-FURR to receive cat GIFs and AI-generated responses.

4. Type a query in the search box (Image: © CatGPT) Type your query in the search box and hit Enter.

5. Select New Cat to start a new conversation (Image: © CatGPT) When you want to start a new conversation, select New Cat.

There you go, the best cat GIFS the internet has to offer and ChatGPT powered responses all in one place.

If you're looking for more AI assistance, check out our guides for how to use the new Bing with ChatGPT, how to get ChatGPT to answer any question — even banned ones and 7 best ChatGPT tips to get the most out of the chatbot.