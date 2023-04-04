If you want to get ChatGPT to answer any question you’ll need to go beyond its usual limitations. OpenAI has, understandably, kept ChatGPT away from discussing contentious and inappropriate subjects.

But if you must ask the chatbot about unsavory topics, there is a way. The artificial intelligence has an 'evil twin' known as DAN, which is capable of spreading misinformation, hateful and inappropriate content and should not be taken seriously. To reiterate, it should not be used by those feeling vulnerable or anxious.

Of course, there are some questions people do genuinely search for on the internet. Perhaps because they would be embarrassed or unsure how to ask them in real life. If chatbots are to replace search engines, they’ll need to handle everything humans can throw at them.

To that end, here’s how to get ChatGPT to answer any question.

How to get ChatGPT to answer any question

Editors' Note: Of course, we do not endorse anything ChatGPT DAN says and even it warns that you should never resort to violence. It is also worth noting that the prompt to enable DAN regularly changes so if it may not always stay the same.

1. Log in to ChatGPT (Image: © Future) Log in to ChatGPT on chat.openai.com . You cannot use this method on the new Bing with ChatGPT.

2. Copy and paste the DAN prompt (Image: © Future) Copy and paste the DAN prompt into ChatGPT. We have had luck with Github but the latest DAN prompt is regularly updated.

3. Ask your questions (Image: © Future) Ask ChatGPT any question and both regular ChatGPT (Classic) and DAN (Jailbreak) will respond.

All done, but please be careful as DAN is capable of rogue responses. Artificial intelligence is still in its infancy and, as such, it's still far from perfect.

If you’re looking to make the most of AI check out how to use midjourney, how to use Starry AI and how to use DALL•E 2 for amazing AI images. If you're checking out ChatGPT alternatives try how to use Google Bard.