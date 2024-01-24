Gmail lets you unsubscribe from spam emails with a single tap — here's how

By Peter Wolinski
published

How to unsubscribe from emails in Gmail

Gmail app on iPhone in woman's hand
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're wondering how to unsubscribe from emails in Gmail, chances are you're a little annoyed by pesky companies repeatedly emailing you. Perhaps you accidentally subscribed to their newsletter when you signed up to a service or purchased a product. Maybe you forgot to uncheck the marketing preferences box, allowing the sender to mail you with marketing content.

Well, don't worry: Gmail has an incredibly quick way to unsubscribe from emails in just a single click or tap. It's one of the first things you should learn when figuring out how to use Gmail.

Here's how to unsubscribe from emails in Gmail, using both the desktop browser site and the smartphone app.

How to unsubscribe from emails in Gmail

We've completed the following steps on an iPhone 15 Pro using the Gmail iOS app, although the steps are exactly the same if using the Android app or the desktop website.

1. Open an email

(Image: © Future)

In the Gmail app, open an email you want to unsubscribe from.

2. Tap the Unsubscribe button

(Image: © Future)

Now simply tap the unsubscribe button. Whatever platform you're on, it'll be next to the sender's contact information at the top of the email. Note that not all emails can be unsubscribed from — only the ones Gmail deems to be from mailing lists.

3. Tap Unsubscribe again

(Image: © Future)

Now tap Unsubscribe again when prompted.

Voila, that's all there is to it. If you'd like more help using Gmail, check out our other guides, including how to create folders in Gmail, how to change your Gmail password and how to activate Gmail's dark mode.

Peter Wolinski
Peter Wolinski
Editor, How To & Cameras

Peter is Editor of the How To and Camera sections at Tom's Guide. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he's an avid photographer, specialising in architectural and portrait photography. When he's not snapping away on his beloved Fujifilm camera, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, obsessively detailing his car, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots. 