How to turn off push notifications on Android and desktop

At some point or another, we've all said yes when a site asked if we wanted push notifications. However, we're guessing you've grown tired of your phone getting pinged from the sites you've visited around the web. Here's what you need to turn off push notifications in Chrome on both your phone and laptop.
You'll notice there's no mention of iPhones in this story. That's because Apple does not allow web notifications on its phones. To manage iPhone or iPad notifications, open Settings and tap Notifications. And for notifications from other apps on Android, open Settings, tap Apps & notifications and then tap Notifications.
Here's everything you need to turn off push notifications on desktop and on Android:
1. Click the ... button in the top right corner.
2. Click Settings.
3. Type 'Notifications' into the search box.
4. Click Site Settings.
5. Click Notifications.
6. Under Allow, click the ... button next to a site.
7. Click Remove.
How to turn off push notifications on Android
Notification overload is an arguably more annoying problem on your phone, where they can disrupt your day at any time. Fortunately, this process is even faster on Android than it is on desktop.
1. Click the ... button in the top right corner.
2. Click Settings.
3. Click Notifications.
4. Turn off switches to mute sites.
Congrats, you’ve taken some control over your screens. Happy browsing!