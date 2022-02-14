Getting ready for Valentine’s Day? Knowing how to tie a bow tie isn’t as hard as you’d think. The fiddling and fussing required to tie one of these bad boys has led to the best of us losing our tempers and resorting to a reliable clip-on. Even if we somehow manage to tie it on, it never seems to look as good as we want — flopping to one side or drooping away from the neck.

That doesn’t have to be the case though. Once you know how to tie a bow tie the right way, you never need to rely on your mom or partner tying it for you again. Here, we will take you through what to do step-by-step, so you can dress up with confidence and look good for your date tonight. This is how to tie a bow tie quickly and easily.

How to tie a bow tie

1. The first step is to pull the right-side of the bow tie slightly longer than the left. You’re looking for a length difference of about 2-3 inches.

2. Now you want to take the longer end and cross it over the shorter end, then bring it under and over the top through the neck loop. It’s just like tying a basic knot at this point.

3. Next, fold the shorter length right and then left in a single zig-zag pattern, leaving the end to create the bow shape and hold it horizontally.

4. Bring the longer end over the top and center of your premature bow tie shape. It should look like a large letter ‘T’ at this stage.

5. You’re now going to want to do the same for the longer end as you did for the shorter length in step three. Create a zig-zag by folding it towards your chest and keep hold of it by the fold.

6. Now, still holding it by the fold, tuck your longer end through the loop behind the shorter end.

7. Pull by both sides of the bow to tighten and adjust if necessary.

That’s all there is to it, your bow tie should be ready for a night on the town. Don’t worry if it’s a tiny bit asymmetrical — that’s what separates you from the clip-ons!

Bow tie tips