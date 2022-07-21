Sports fans have every reason to launch the updated iOS 16 News app that's part of Apple's iPhone software update. News now includes a My Sports feature that highlights the wins, losses and ongoing drama surrounding your favorite teams. Even better, it doesn't take much effort to set up the My Sports feature in the iOS 16 News app.

My Sports is available in the US, Canada, UK and Australia initially, though we'd imagine that Apple will eventually roll out the feature to other regions. As part of the currently available iOS 16 beta, you can follow teams from the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, college football and basketball, MLS, and NWSL.

Ready to add more sports coverage to your daily News fix? Here's how to set up the My Sports feature in the News app once you've downloaded the iOS 16 public beta.

How to set up My Sports on the iOS 16 News app

1. Launch the News app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. In the Today tab, scroll down until you reach the Favorites section. Tap My Sports.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. To add teams to follow, go to the Following section and tap Manage. (This area may be already populated with topics and sports you've expressed an interest in when previously customizing your news feed.)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. To add specific teams, either tap the plus button next to teams in the Suggested section or tap See All for a more extensive list of teams.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. To add a team by sport, scroll down to All Sports and tap on the specific league. (In this case, we'll pick college football.) On the subsequent page, scroll to find the team you want to add and tap the plus button.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. After you're done adding teams, tap the Done button in the top right of the Manage My Sports page.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Once you've got everything set up, icons for your favorite teams will populate the Following section. Tapping on an icon will take you to team-specific screen with recent scores, video highlights and stories. (Note that some of those stories will require an Apple News Plus subscription to read — they'll have a News Plus logo.) You'll also be able to see league standings and where your team ranks, if relevant.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

My Sports isn't limited to the News app. If one of your favorite teams' upcoming games is being televised, it will show up in the Watch Now tab of the TV app. You will need to have the relevant streaming app installed if you want to watch the game from your iPhone.

