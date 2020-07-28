how to download alight motion

Alight Motion is a wonderful editing and graphic app for Android and iPhone. Even better, it’s completely free to download Alight Motion.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on Alight Motion, the app brings you professional quality visual effects, motion graphics, and video editing to your mobile device. You’ll also enjoy free rein over graphics, videos, and other animations that you want to create. You can begin working on a fresh canvas and import your own media to edit.

Alight Motion is one of the few pro-motion graphics apps that brings you quality animations and visual effects. It enables you to tweak multiple layers of graphics and make your videos perfect. There is a range of features, from color corrections to frame animations and editing tools that you can use on your videos.

But before you can enjoy all of that, you’ll need to download Alight Motion. Here’s where you’ll find the app and what platforms it works on

Where to download Alight Motion

Downloading and installing Alight Motion is simply a matter of heading to the mobile app store for your phone or tablet and searching for the app there. You’ll find Alight Motion in both Google Play for Android and the iOS App Store for iPhones and iPads. In both stores, you can download Alight Motion for free.

Alight Motion for Android: Google Play

Alight Motion for iOS and iPhone: iOS App Store

While there’s no official version of Alight Motion for computers, if you’ve got a PC or laptop, you can run the app with the help of an Android emulator . BlueStacks and Nox App Player are two good emulators that can help you run any .apk file on your computer. While using Alight Motion, keep in mind that it will not work system-wide and you must open it inside the BlueStacks or Nox Player.

Users can use almost all features in Alight Motion without having to pay a penny. However, if you want to experience the advanced features and remove any watermarks, you should sign up for VIP membership. A monthly subscription costs $5.

What can you do with Alight Motion

Alight Motion allows users to create new projects and their work. You will be able to add to the new project the photos and videos available on the device. Alight Motion allows users to export videos in many formats such as regular videos, GIF images, Image sequence, Project Package and PNG images. Alight Motion also provides distortion effects (distortion/warp) to make your videos become more attractive.