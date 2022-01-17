This ab exercise is one of the best when it comes to sculpting a slimmer waistline

In what can seem like a never-ending quest for middle whittling, there are some basic core moves you should ab-solutely be doing (see what we did there?).

Seriously, though, tummy-toning theories aside, if your goal is a slimmer waist, then the side crunch should definitely be part of your abdominal repertoire. Why? Well, when it comes to ab work, you need to make sure you challenge all the muscles in the core region (there are four main abdominal muscles ). And it turns out the biggest ones — the obliques — wrap around the side of your body.

“Most core exercises focus primarily on the anterior portion of your abdominals, the rectus abdominis,” says Triana Brown, Senior Manager of Talent and Product Development at [solidcore] . “The side crunch allows you to target the obliques, lateral muscles which tend to be underutilized and weaker.”

In other words, if you want to get a handle on your middle, you may need to come at things a little sideways.

Why work the obliques?

Aside from wanting to tighten your belt a couple notches, there are very practical reasons for strengthening your side abdominal muscles.

The internal and external oblique muscles are responsible for lateral flexion and rotation of the torso, meaning they facilitate movements like reaching sideways to scratch your leg or throwing something heavy over your shoulder. “The obliques help stabilize and protect the spine,” says Brown. “Strengthening these muscles will make daily movements more efficient.”

On an aesthetic level, depending on an individual’s diet and body fat percentage, toned obliques can help give the appearance of a trimmer waistline. Coupled with a developed rectus abdominis (which is the most superficial muscle contributing to the six-pack look), defining the obliques will clinch your midsection cinch.

How to do a side crunch

Proper form is important to get the most out of this—or any—exercise. Here’s how to do it right!

Step 1: Lie on your left side. Head rests on the mat. Extend legs long, stacking your hips and legs, right over left.

Step 2: Extend your left arm straight out from your shoulder so it’s perpendicular to your body, palm touching the floor. Curl right arm up to your head, bringing fingertips lightly behind your right ear.

Step 3: Using your left hand as an anchor, contract your right oblique muscles to lift your head, shoulder, and torso towards the ceiling. Bend your knees as your right elbow drives towards right hip, pointing towards your heels.

Step 4: Slowly lower torso and legs to starting position.

Step 5: Complete 7 to 10 repetitions before switching sides.

For best results, Brown suggests you incorporate this exercise into your workouts two to three times a week. Start with three rounds of 7 to 10 reps on each side.

10 tips to get the most out of this move