If you hate personalized ads you need to know how to delete cookies on Android. Almost every time you visit a website you will be asked to 'accept cookies’. It sounds pretty harmless, maybe even delicious, but these cookies are actually trackers under a friendly name. They can be useful for quick navigation around your favorite sites, but the information gathered from these trackers, even if you just visit a website once, could be compromising your privacy to become the target of ads or unwanted emails.

I personally recently bought a guitar online and now see countless ads for apps offering to teach me to play. By refusing cookies in the first place, or knowing how to delete cookies on Android, you can avoid this problem.

Thankfully, getting rid of cookies on Android is easy, and we're here to show you the steps. Here's how to delete cookies on Android using Chrome and Samsung Internet browsers.

How to delete cookies on Android on Chrome

1. Open the Chrome app and tap the three dots icon in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap History.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap Clear browsing data. This should take you to a checklist of what you wish to delete.

(Image credit: Future)

4. To delete all cookie data select the Time range drop down box and tap All time.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select the Cookies and site data tick box, as well as the tick boxes for any other data you wish to wipe.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Tap Clear data.

(Image credit: Future)

How to delete cookies on Android on Samsung Internet

1. Open the Samsung Internet app and tap the three lines icon in the bottom right corner.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Settings.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Under the privacy section, tap Personal Browsing Data.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap Delete browsing data.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select Cookies and site data (and whatever else you wish to delete).

(Image credit: Future)

6. Tap Delete data.

(Image credit: Future)

And there you go: cookies be gone! If you are concerned about privacy and personalized ads make sure to do this regularly as it only takes a moment.

