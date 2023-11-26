Understanding how to change your Spotify password is essential if you're looking to enhance the security of your Spotify account. In this guide, we'll walk you through the process of changing your Spotify password using a computer browser and mobile device.

How to change your Spotify password on desktop

Note: For those with a Facebook-created Spotify account — resetting your Spotify password no longer requires altering your Facebook account login.

1. Go to your profile (Image: © Future) Log into Spotify and click the profile icon in the top right corner to get a drop-down. Click Account, which is the first option, and a new page will open.

2. Go to Security and privacy > Change password (Image: © Future) Scroll down to Security and privacy and click Change password.

3. Change your password and click Set new password (Image: © Future) Type your current password, then type your new password twice. Click Set new password once happy.

How to change your Spotify password on mobile

Note: You can’t change your Spotify password on a mobile device if you’re already logged in, so ensure to log out of your account first.

1. Open the Spotify app and tap Log in (Image: © Future) Open the Spotify app and tap Log in. If you’re already logged in and want to change your password, then log out.

2. Tap Log in without password (Image: © Future) Tap Log in without password, then type your email or Spotify username, and tap Get link.

3. Check your mail and Log in to Spotify (Image: © Future) Check your inbox for a mail from Spotify. Open the mail and tap GO TO SPOTIFY. Once Spotify reopens, tap Set a new password.

4. Set a new password (Image: © Future) Input the new password (use at least 8 characters), and tap Save.