How to see your Spotify listening history

Want to learn how to view your Spotify listening history? Perhaps you heard a song on shuffle but didn't know the name. Maybe you want to check how many podcast episodes you missed by falling asleep during episode one.

Whatever the reason, finding and viewing listening history on Spotify is a useful trick to have up your sleeve, but you may not be familiar with how to do it.

Don't fear; as you might expect from one of the best music streaming services, viewing listening history on Spotify is easy. However, the process differs slightly depending on whether you're using the mobile or desktop versions of the app.

Ready to learn how to see your listening history on Spotify? Read on.

How to view your listening history on Spotify: iOS & Android

Here's the process for the Spotify mobile app. It's the same on both iOS and Android.

1. Open Spotify and tap your profile icon (Image: © Spotify / Tom's Guide) Open the Spotify app and tap your profile icon.

2. Tap Listening history (Image: © Spotify / Tom's Guide) Now tap Listening history.

3. View listening history (Image: © Spotify / Tom's Guide) View your listening history.

How to view your listening history on Spotify: desktop app

Here's how to view your Spotify listening history on the desktop app.

1. Open Spotify and click the Queue button (Image: © Spotify / Tom's Guide) First up, open Spotify and click the Queue button, bottom right.

2. Click Recently Played and view your listening history (Image: © Spotify / Tom's Guide) Click Recently played and view your listening history.

That's really all there is to it. If you'd like to read more guides to help you use Spotify, we have you covered with our huge selection of helpful tutorials. We can show you how to download songs on Spotify, how to use Spotify blend to create unique playlists, how to combine playlists on Spotify to refine your roster of playlists and how to use Spotify karaoke for an ultimate singalong.