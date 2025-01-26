This under-$35 purchase has done wonders for my skin — here's why you need an Owala

Way back in November, I wrote an article about my sister's favorite water bottle: the Owala FreeSip. The article saw me round up some of the best Owala Black Friday deals, which I did not stop dreaming about until very recently. I even stopped researching for the best water bottles, because I'd already made up my mind.

So why did I stop dreaming about the Owala water bottle? Surely something as gorgeous and useful as that doesn't get forgotten?

Reader, I bought it.

Peep the drop dent... (Image credit: Erin Bashford)

Yes, I took the plunge and spent my hard-earned money on my very own Owala FreeSip. I'd been using a Chilly's water bottle since 2019 and it was starting to look... haggard. There are only so many times people can say, "How'd you drop your bottle so often that it looks like that?" before you realize you should probably get a new water bottle.

Just a forewarning: I'm the clumsiest person in the world and I've already dropped my new Owala hard enough that it's got a dent. It's not an Owala problem, it's a me problem. I know, I'm a liability. Being owned by me is an occupation hazard. A slow, torturous death sentence.

Besides the gorgeous aesthetics, there was one major reason I bit the bullet and bought myself the Owala FreeSip.

Hydration station

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

As I'm reaching (sob) the end of my twenties, I've been taking skincare really seriously. All the creams and serums? I've got 'em. I really want one of those horror movie LED masks, but that's a little out of my price range at the moment.

But one thing I see dermatologists recommend over and over is hydration. Just scroll through your TikTok to see all the same videos I have. Can it be possible to drink the recommended 8 glasses of water a day?

Considering that's just two refills of my Owala, I've been doing that without even thinking. Honestly, when I'm absentmindedly scrolling, reading, or listening to music, sipping on my Owala is just something I do naturally. And boy, have I seen results.

Moisture? Locked in

I'm not going to horrify you with unsolicited selfies, but please take my word for it: my skin is no longer dull and sallow. There's a healthy sheen to my cheeks and my under-eye circles don't feel as dark. The winter dryness on my chin has vanished.

I'm no dermatologist, but there's only one thing I've done differently in my skincare routine over the last month. And that's getting a 32oz Owala FreeSip.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

If you — like me — have been begging your skin to just behave, I can honestly say that getting an Owala FreeSip might just be what you need. I'm not a dermatologist, though, this is merely my opinion. If you have serious skin concerns, please see a medical professional. I don't have acne or eczema: my skin looked dull.

Obviously you don't have to get the exact same water bottle as me — anything with a straw and easy sippin' will do the trick.