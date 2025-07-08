I test water bottles, and this self-cleaning LARQ bottle is one I really trust — grab one now for just $57 this Prime Day

I test water bottles for a living, so I’m pretty picky when a new one claims to be better than the rest. I’ll admit I was skeptical about a bottle that claims to be "self-cleaning" and "water purifying." I mean, what’s wrong with a regular bottle? But I’ve genuinely found myself reaching for my LARQ more than any of my others, and right now, it’s on sale for under $60 in this Prime Day deal.

It works by using clever UV-C light inside the lid to zap bacteria like E. coli and keep the inside fresh and stink-free. Just tap the button and in about 60 seconds, you’ve got clean water and a bottle that basically cleans itself, so you can spend less time scrubbing and more time staying hydrated.

Larq Bottle PureVis: was $89 now $57 at Amazon If you’re conscious about the taps you fill your bottle from and want extra peace of mind that your water stays fresh and clean, the LARQ Bottle Movement PureVis is an excellent choice. Plus, it’s 35% off for Prime Day right now.

It’s normal to care about the water you drink every day. Even if you filter your home water, there’s no guarantee the taps or fountains you use elsewhere are clean. Since moving from the countryside to the city, I’ve become a bit of a water snob because city tap water just doesn’t compare.

The LARQ bottle helps ease that worry by using a mercury-free UV-C LED light to neutralize bacteria and viruses in about a minute. It even self-cleans every couple of hours to keep things fresh and odor-free.

Made from lightweight, BPA-free stainless steel, it’s easy to carry and tough enough for daily use. If you prefer a larger water bottle to this 24oz option, the 32oz bottle is also available for just $64, down from $98 in the Prime Day sale.

