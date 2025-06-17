I bought YETI's insulated bowls, and now every lunch break is a picnic

We're halfway through the year, and my New Year's resolution? It's not going well.

In 2025, I resolved to go for a long walk every day. I live in London, and I'm not sure if you've heard, but it rains a lot here. Plus, once I'm locked into work mode, it can be tough to tear myself away from my comfy desk setup and lace up my sneakers.

But now the weather's turning, my resolution is looking up.

I recently invested in YETI's Rambler Insulated Bowls, and they're turning my lunch breaks into a daily picnic. I've got some lovely green spaces near me, and the one thing that can reliably tear me away from my desk is a clear blue sky and a crisp summer salad.

Here's why YETI's Rambler Bowls are my al fresco buy of the summer.

Yeti Rambler 2 Quart Nesting Bowl: $45 at Amazon Yeti's Rambler bowls keep their cool or hold their heat and are designed for food to go. The set includes a 1-quart, 2-quart and 4.5-quart bowl, but the one I use every day is the 2-quart bowl.

So long, desk lunches

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm a chronic desk luncher, but YETI's new Rambler Bowls are luring me out into the great outdoors.

Durable, well-insulated, and aesthetically pleasing, this trio is getting me through salad season in style. And since I made the splurge, I've been packing my iced coffee and salad to go, and treating myself to a lunchtime picnic in the local park on my work-from-home days.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The set comes in three sizes and features a nesting design for easy storage. My go-to is the 2-quart bowl, which is an ideal size for a big midweek salad, but the 4.5-quart bowl would be ideal for serving a crowd or taking to BBQs.

A word of warning, though, while the lids fit snugly and securely into the stainless steel bowls, they do have a small hole, which means they're not leak-proof. I've been packing my salad dressing separately to avoid any spills.

Plus, it prevents a soggy salad.