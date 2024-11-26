I’ve handpicked the best Owala water bottle Black Friday deals — save up to 20% now

I was pondering what I actually needed this Black Friday, and as I was sipping my water, it hit me.

I’ve been using my water bottle for 5 and a half years now. When I was teaching kindergarten students in South Korea, some of the kids in my class were younger than my water bottle. I know — it’s horrifying. I’m so old that my water bottle was born before my literal students? So what are some of the best water bottles, I thought?

Anyway, I think my Chilly’s water bottle is at the end of its life span now. It looks pretty beat-up (my fault for dropping it approximately 500 times), and my sister recently recommended Owala water bottles to me. She’s got the FreeSip style and says she loves it almost as much as she loves Taylor Swift — which is a lot. I thought I’d do some shopping, and here are the best Owala deals I’ve found.

Best Owala Deals

Owala Kids Insulation Tumbler with Straw : was $9 now $7 at Amazon If you’ve got kids, this would be a great transition from sippy cups into more ‘grown-up’ bottles. The BPA-free plastic means it’s safe for your little one and it’s dishwasher safe! On top of that — it’s leakproof, too, even through the straw gasket. The orange, blue, and mint green styles are currently on sale.

Owala 40oz Steel Tumbler with Straw: was $37 now $33 at Amazon Honestly, on a scale of 1-10, how gorgeous is this color? I can’t stop looking at it. The dusky peach shade is simply breathtakingly beautiful. You may think I’m exaggerating, but I’m not. I’m about to leave it all behind and elope with that color. Okay, yeah, that was an exaggeration. The ‘Yoga Rose’ shade is by far my favorite of this leakproof stainless steel tumbler, but most of the colorways are on sale, too.

Owala 24oz Steel Tumbler with Straw: was $27 now $22 at Amazon This is the smaller version of the tumbler linked above. This bottle also keeps water cold for up to 24 hours and has a straw for on-the-go drinking. Unfortunately, this hue is the only one on sale in this size, so if you want a 24oz tumbler, you’ll have to pick this navy shade. Thankfully, though, navy is a great option that matches a range of palettes.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle : was $32 now $27 at Amazon This is the bottle my sister swears by. It keeps water cool for up to 24 hours thanks to its double-layered insulated body, and the FreeSip lid means you don’t have to worry about getting a pipe cleaner to clean a straw. This is on sale in light blue, green and multi-colored teal.