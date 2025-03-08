What size air purifier do you need? We ask the experts

Spring is almost here and if your seasonal allergies can ruin your day, it’s time to invest in one of the best air purifiers.

Not only are these excellent appliances for filtering pollutants, pollen, and other irritants, but can remove lingering smells — improving air quality.

As someone who’s suffered with hayfever and dust allergies since childhood, my air purifier has proved to be an essential device in my home. But there are some things I wish I knew before buying an air purifier — including knowing the right size for my room.

While they all claim to do the same job, not all air purifiers are created equal. And just because an air purifier might look more aesthetically pleasing, or was cheap in the store, doesn’t mean it’s right for your space.

Luckily, we’ve called on the “clean air” experts to shed light on this common dilemma. Here they share their top tips when it comes to choosing the right size purifier, and how to get the most out of it.

How to choose the right size air purifier

Man in a living room next to a Honeywell air purifier (Image credit: Honeywell)

It comes as no surprise that buying the wrong size is one of the biggest air purifier mistakes we often make. Not having the right sized model can affect the overall output and results that you’re looking for — which would defeat the purpose and waste your money.

“A key factor to consider is the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), a standard which measures how quickly an air purifier can filter the air in a given space, based on scores for smoke, pollen and dust,” states Dr. John McKeon (MD), CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd.

“A general rule of thumb is to choose an air purifier with a CADR rating that is at least two-thirds the size of the room in square feet. For example, if your room is 300 square feet, look for a CADR of at least 200 to ensure optimal air filtration.”

How to measure a room When selecting an air purifier, consider the following: Room Size (Square Footage): Measure the length × width of the room to determine its total square footage.

Besides room size, there are other factors to consider such as lifestyle and needs of the household. For instance, do you have allergies, smoke, have pets or enjoy cooking?

“Square footage isn't everything. The air purifier should match your preferences,” adds Kelly Russum, founder of KC’s 23 ½ Hour Plumbing and Air Conditioning.

“For example, if you have pets or allergies, cook often or open windows often, then you need a purifier rated for a larger room than your actual space. However, if you’re just fighting dust, a standard CADR match will work, and there is no need for oversizing.”

Typically, high-quality air purifiers have pre-filters that catch the big stuff, like pet hair and dander before it even gets to the main HEPA filter. Machines with carbon or charcoal filters that trap odor compounds may also be able to reduce lingering smells.

What if I have a small space?

Shark NeverChange air purifer for small spaces (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Air purifiers are notoriously large or bulky appliances. And if you live in a small apartment or only need to purify a compact space, you’ll need to find a suitable option.

“Go for a compact purifier with a high CADR-to-size ratio,” advises Russum. “Some purifiers are overpowered for small rooms, leading to unnecessary noise and energy use. Look for quiet modes and units that fit on desks or shelves to save floor space. Also you can try a wall-mounted or ceiling-hanging purifier - less clutter, same effect.”

Similarly, if your air purifier is too small for your room size and coverage, it might struggle to clean the air properly.

“Air purifiers are designed to work most efficiently within specific room sizes, and if the unit is too small for the area, it will not filter the air effectively,” says Dr. Jaspreet Dhau, Vice President of Research and Development at Molekule (purifiers).

“For larger spaces, you will need a more powerful purifier with a coverage area that matches or exceeds the size of the room.”

How to get the most out of your air purifier

Levoit air purifier on white wooden floor by sofa (Image credit: Levoit)

Another mistake we often make is placing an air purifier in the wrong place. And if you prefer to put it in a corner of the room or tucked away in a discreet place, experts say this is a no-no.

Generally, it is recommended that the center of the room is the best place to put an air purifier for maximum circulation and airflow. However, some will say this will also depend on the shape of it.

“Generally speaking, an air purifier in a room should be centrally located but not close to walls, furniture, or even curtains,” says Shu Saito, Air Filtration Specialist at All Filters LLC.

In addition, it’s always best to keep doors and windows closed whilst running an air purifier. “Air purifiers work best in contained spaces, so minimize outside air from interfering with filtration efficiency,” adds McKeon. “Ideally, place it in a central, high-traffic area or near your bedside for nighttime relief.”

Finally, maintenance is key to get the most out of your air purifier. “Make sure you replace carbon/VOC filters every 6 months and UltraHEPA filters every 12 months to ensure your purifier is working most effectively,” advises Helen Christoni, Senior Vice President at Ideal Living .

“An air purifier with an indicator light will let you know when it is time to replace your filter and rid you of any guesswork!”

Of course, it also helps to clean your home often and vacuum with one of the best vacuum cleaners or best robot vacuums to reduce dust levels.

And if you still suffer with dust, don't despair! Check out these reasons why your room is still dusty, even if you have an air purifier.