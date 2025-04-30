3 spring cleaning mistakes that are attracting pests to your home

A cockroach eating from a dinner plate while someone prepares food in the background

As the weather warms up, this is the perfect time to spring clean your home and give it a good refresh and decluttering.

But while you may have your deep cleaning game on point, you could unknowingly be attracting pests to your home in the process.

According to a pest control expert, there are certain habits (or mistakes!) we often make that can entice unwanted critters such as ants, roaches or even rodents to invade your home.

Not only can these become a real nuisance to get rid of, but can potentially cause damage to your property.

“Spring cleaning gives homeowners a great opportunity to prevent pests, but only if it’s done with pest control in mind,” says Nick Pulsonetti, COO at Excel Pest Services.

“We often see spotless homes that are still struggling with infestations simply because of a few overlooked habits that create easy access points or attract pests with food and scent cues.”

So if you want to prevent any unwanted visitors, be sure to not make these spring cleaning mistakes — and what to do instead.

Forgetting to clean behind appliances

Woman cleaning kitchen countertop with a yellow cloth (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When cleaning our homes, we often concentrate on the surfaces or items we can visibly see dirt or stains on. For instance, giving our kitchen countertops a good wipe every day, or vacuuming dusty floors with one of the best vacuum cleaners.

But how often do you move your appliances away from walls to give surfaces a good deep clean?

“Many people focus on what’s visible when they clean, tackling countertops, open floors, and shelves,” states Pulsonetti. “But pests thrive in the spots you’re most likely to skip.

Crumbs behind the fridge, grease build-up along the stove, and forgotten spills under the toaster are common sources of food for ants, cockroaches, and mice. If you’re not pulling out appliances or checking under furniture, you could be leaving behind a feast for pests.”

Plus, you don’t have to wait for a spring cleaning session to do so. Make it a point to thoroughly clean behind appliances regularly, as well as these key things you forget to spring clean — but really should.

Although rats and mice are more active during winter, such pests can be spotted all year round. This is why it’s so important to eliminate foods that attract mice to your kitchen, including spilled cereal grains, baked goods/crumbs and fruit.

To prevent mice rummaging in your unsealed packaging, decanter cereals and grains into clear, glass jars or airtight storage canisters, before labelling the contents.

Plus, even if you haven’t spotted any rodents, look out for these telltale signs you have mice.

Spraying air fresheners

Air freshener being sprayed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

After our spring cleaning sessions, who doesn't want a fresh-smelling room?

However, spraying sweet, room fragrances is a no-no, as it can also be attractive to pests.

“Scented sprays and air fresheners might give your home that “clean” smell, but sweet, citrus, or floral scents can attract pests—especially ants, which are drawn to sugary smells,” adds Pulsonetti.

“Using these products in kitchens or near food prep areas can confuse pests into thinking there’s something to eat nearby. While it may smell pleasant to you, it could be sending the wrong signal to insects.”

If you want a fresh-smelling home, opt for essential oils or scented candles. In particular, peppermint, mint or lavender scents are known to be pest-repelling, as they find these super strong. So it's a win-win!

What’s more, ants are more common in warmer months. If you’re unlucky enough to spot them in your home, one natural deterrent is to mix a 50:50 solution of white vinegar to water in a spray bottle. Then, spray your countertops, surfaces or any other trouble areas — and the strong smell should be enough to keep them at bay! The same applies with essential oils such as peppermint, tea tree, eucalyptus, spearmint and cinnamon oil.

Similarly, inspect your home/walls and seal up any gaps or cracks with caulk to prevent critters from coming through. And be sure to seal foods properly, clean all surfaces, and to get rid of their scent trail — making it harder for them to return.

Not deep cleaning indoor trash cans

Woman taking out black trash bag from silver bin (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While we may change our trash bin liners on a weekly basis, when we’re taking it out, we often forget to give it a deep clean inside. Just because it has a liner inside, doesn’t mean it’s exempt from leaks, food crumbs or sticky residue.

“You might take out the trash, but if you’re not cleaning the can itself, you’re missing a major pest magnet,” agrees Pulsonetti. “Sticky residue, crumbs, or leaks at the bottom of bins can attract everything from flies to cockroaches.

During spring cleaning, it’s important to scrub both indoor and outdoor trash cans thoroughly, not just swap out the liners.”

Plus, make sure your trash containers, indoors and outside, can fully close and seal itself effectively. Open trash can attract rodents, roaches, and even mosquitoes.

And beware of these 7 things that attract roaches to your home — and how to fix it.