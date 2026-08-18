Stop attracting mosquitoes — why changing your wall color to this one shade will fight them off

It's official: we’ve discovered a new way to repel those pesky mosquitoes. And it doesn’t involve drenching yourself in pungent aerosol or wearing a funky-looking bracelet. Instead, it requires you to be a little flexible with your home decor choices — particularly your wall colors.

Yes, the experts at Premium Paints have found that mosquitoes, as well as being driven by scent, are also attracted to their prey by color. So if you’re constantly being bitten indoors, it might be time to try another method of repellent.

Basically, a fresh lick of paint in your bedroom could be the key to bite-free summer nights and a restful sleep.

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It has been proven that these flying bugs are drawn to certain colors over others, so if you’re fed up with getting bitten all summer long, here’s what you need to know before buying any new paint.

So what exact colors do mosquitos love?

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“While mosquitoes primarily rely on scent and body heat to find hosts, color can also influence what catches their attention," explains Billy Joe Jarvis, co‑founder of patio paint supplier Premium Paints.

He goes on to explain that mosquitoes tend to go for dark colors, “Shades such as black, navy blue and deep reds tend to absorb more heat and create stronger visual contrast, making them more noticeable to mosquitoes," he says.

What to opt for instead? This might be music to most people’s ears, but white is a great option. “White is one of the least attractive colors to mosquitoes because it reflects light and heat rather than absorbing it,” he adds.



He goes on to explain that lighter shades are a great choice, because they are less noticeable to insects.

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Not too keen on basic, white painted walls? Don’t you worry. "If white isn’t your style, other light shades such as cream, beige, pale blue, and soft pastels offer similar benefits,” says Jarvis. “These colors can help create a fresh summer look while being less attractive to mosquitoes than darker tones.”

Now I think about it, my newly painted dark green en-suite (which I coated in Nomad by Coat Paints) seems to be the one room in my home that attracts spiders. Yet the rest of my home, which is more neutral (painted in Pampas by Coat Paints,) doesn’t seem to attract any small beasts at all.

What else in your home decor can help repel mosquitos?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We all know to stock up on citronella candles for outside and to invest in some decent lawn spray. But what else truly helps in peak season? "Paint color won’t stop mosquitoes on its own, but it can complement other preventative measures. Removing standing water, keeping outdoor spaces tidy, and using appropriate repellents will still have the biggest impact on reducing mosquito activity around the home,” claims Jarvis.

Try these two picks for some extra indoor and outdoor protection from these pests:

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